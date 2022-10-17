Triple Nikel, Minority Owned Small Business, Provides Fresh Look for Veterans, Service Members and Families

Triple Nikel Unapologetically Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phonetic Collection'' is a salute to men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. This collection includes seven custom military-inspired graphic t-shirts, a custom hoodie design, and a snapback hat. Triple Nikel, a veteran minority-owned apparel company, debuts for a limited time at select Kohl's stores across the United States and online at kohls.com on Oct. 17, 2022 through December 2022.

Triple Nikel thrives through an esteemed mission of cultivating the mindset of diversity and inclusion amongst the U.S. active duty armed forces, veterans, military spouses, and hometown communities.

"We had to do something. For me, the thought was we needed representation. I thought the best way to do that was to make apparel that spoke for people who are often overlooked and create an apparel line focused on unity and community building." - Ruben Ayala, CEO

Triple Nikel launched on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020. The company founders, Ruben Ayala, Rod Graham, Curtez Riggs, and Christopher McPhee traveled over 8,000 miles from the midwest of Texas to the northeastern and southeastern regions of the U.S. to promote their message.

Triple Nikel has gained the support of its customers and sponsors, and they have sold over 30,000 custom-designed t-shirts and custom snapbacks. They have conquered the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the small-business failure statistics that haunt new start-up companies.

About Triple Nikel: Triple Nikel is a veteran, minority-owned lifestyle apparel company based in San Antonio, TX. Founded in 2020 by four United States Army veterans, Triple Nikel aims to inspire future generations to amplify the message of DIVERSITY and UNITY.

