Georgia Podiatric Surgeons Perform Total Ankle Joint Replacement for End Stage Ankle Arthritis

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned Atlanta foot and ankle surgeons, Robert Weinstein, DPM, and Clay Taylor, DPM, of the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, have performed the first ankle joint replacement in Atlanta using the state-of the art Paragon 28 Apex 3D system.

This System is FDA cleared and designed to address the inherent challenges of ankle replacement surgery by using specially contoured components that help reduce persistent pain and restore natural motion.

"The Paragon 28 Apex 3D system has a significantly higher success rate compared to older legacy devices," says Dr. Weinstein. "Patients who receive these implants can expect them to last longer and require fewer revisions than earlier generation implants."

According to Dr. Taylor, the new implant system offers patients an alternative to joint fusion. "Patients who present with end stage arthritis but wish to remain active can benefit from this procedure. Replacement provides relief from arthritic pain while maintaining relatively normal kinematics."

The doctors' recent case involved a patient who had developed profound post-traumatic arthritis in the ankle joint and who was unable to enjoy getting out with friends and family. After rounds of unsuccessful conservative care, the patient elected ankle joint replacement for definitive treatment. The patient not only had extensive arthritis, but angular anomalies in the leg and the hindfoot, which would normally pose real challenges to the surgeon regarding implant alignment and seating. However using this new implant system allowed the doctors to place the implant in an optimal position with relatively little difficulty. According to both doctors, this will lead to a speedier recovery and a more natural motion to the ankle. In the end, it is about giving our patients the best outcomes possible and the greatest opportunity to remain active and pain free for as long as they can.

Dr. Weinstein and Dr. Taylor are both highly skilled surgeons who perform complex reconstructive foot surgery at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Georgia. Contact the Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia today to learn more about our services or to schedule a consultation.

