STEP Energy Services Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) intends to release its 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after markets close.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP’s website and SEDAR after the press release is disseminated.

STEP will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. MT to discuss the results for the third quarter 2022.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please click on the following URL: https://app.webinar.net/XZLmPaKyOBn

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.stepenergyservices.com and click on “Reports, Presentations & Key Dates”.

To participate in the Q&A session of the conference call, please call the conference call operator at: 1-888-396-8049 (toll free) for North American Participants or 1-416-764-8646 for International Participants (outside of North America) 15 minutes prior to the call’s start time and ask for “STEP Energy Services Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call”.

The conference call will be archived on STEP’s website at www.stepenergyservices.com/investors.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an energy service company providing hydraulic fracturing and deep-capacity coiled tubing services to operators in North America. STEP delivers fracturing and coiled tubing services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. In the U.S., STEP provides fracturing and coiled tubing services in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale Play in Texas along with coiled tubing services in the Bakken Shale Play in North Dakota and the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ Basin in Utah and Colorado, respectively. STEP delivers the expertise – the people, the equipment, and the knowledge – required to improve operational efficiencies and productivity in extended reach wellbore designs. At the heart of STEP’s strategy is the company’s commitment to the execution of safe projects, its dedication to its team of field professionals and ultimately to providing oil and gas producers an Exceptional Client Experience.

For more information please contact:

Steve Glanville
President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 403-457-1772

Web: www.stepenergyservices.com
   Klaas Deemter
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 587-390-0761


