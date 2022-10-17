Global plant-based meat market is expected to reach USD 14.65 Billion growing at a CAGR of 14.50% says: Bonafide Research

Retail sales of plant-based meat made from source ingredients like quinoa, nuts, beans and seeds to imitate chicken burger patties and sausages are expected to be in high demand over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Clifton, New Jersey, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report published by Bonafide Research, the Global Plant-based Meat Market , grew historically at a CAGR of 15.24% and is further expected to grow extensively at a CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increasing influence of the vegan food trend on social media is driving the demand for plant-based meat among young millennials. The introduction of a vast product range with multiple choices of ingredients makes the pallet more appetizing for vegans. Alarming awareness and concerns about the environment and animals are driving a surge in global demand for plant-based meat. Additionally, endorsements by famous celebrities further create hype for plant-based meat among the world population.

Key Takeaways:

Europe region dominates the plant-based meat market with more than 30% share of the total market revenue.

region dominates the plant-based meat market with more than 30% share of the total market revenue. The demand for plant-based meat is expected to grow robustly at a CAGR of 16.25% in the Asia-Pacific region during 2022-2027.

region during 2022-2027. Soy is the main source of ingredient for majority of the plant-based meat produce, as it is easy to process and cheapest of all.

Retail sales of plant-based meat are expected to grow with the increasing demand from consumers to 45% market share by the end of 2027.

Burger Patties remains the most demanded plant-based meat product as it is most savoured fast food.

The major restraining factor is the allergy to soy, gluten intolerance present in wheat and in small proportions of oats. Plant-based meat is expensive compared to conventional meat, and consumers tend to be highly price sensitive. There are misconceptions among consumers about the low levels of nutrition and vitamin and protein deficiencies in plant-based meat. Additionally, getting the taste, flavour, and texture of plant-based meat to be on par with conventional meat acts as a major challenge for manufacturers. On the other hand, genetically modified meat acts as a threat to the growth of the plant-based meat market.

By Product Type

Plant-based chicken products dominate the market and are expected to continue generating higher revenues in the future period at a CAGR of 13.88%. This is because chicken forms the prime ingredient in the traditional meat industry in nuggets, burger patties, sausages, meatballs, and other snacks. It is assumed to be full of protein, fats, and cholesterol. Among all, the burger pattie made to imitate chicken pattie is the most consumed plant-based meat as it has the same amount of protein content but is high in sodium.

By Source

Soy and wheat are the most commonly used sources to prepare plant-based meat products. Soy is high in proteins and amino acids that help build and strengthen muscles. It is a low-cost formulation and has a lower carbon footprint. Wheat is the most consumed grain at a global level and is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Soy and wheat meats are being replaced by pea protein as another type of source due to their properties.

By End user

Though hotels, restaurants, and cafes dominate the sales of plant-based meat, the retail sales are projected to exhibit higher growth rates during the forecast period. The companies operating are forming partnerships with retail outlets to distribute their products. Also, some of the leading retail supermarkets and hypermarkets are introducing their own plant-based meat labels to capture the burgeoning demand. Plant-based meat products are one of the key drivers of sales in the grocery section in food retail channels.

By Region

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the demand for plant-based meats over the projected period at a robust growth rate. Many companies are venturing and expanding their product portfolios in developing economies like India to acquire a huge consumer base where the plant-based meat market is still at its nascent stage. The celebrity-endorsed products go well into the consumer's minds and drive the demand ahead for plant-based meats.

Europe is the largest market for plant-based meats and is expected to further grow rapidly with major demand from the United Kingdom. Key manufacturers are implementing strategic initiatives, such as capacity expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions, to increase their sales in the regional market. Stringent government regulations on GHG emissions and cruelty against animals are further bolstering demand for plant-based meat in the region.

Impact of pandemic covid19

Consumers became more health-conscious during the pandemic that led to the rise in demand for plant-based meats. This was majorly due to the suspects of its origin being animals. The conventional meat industries were shut down during the pandemic that led to a decrease in supply and a proportionate rise in demand for plant-based meat. To take advantage of the situation, the companies expanded their production capacities and product range, along with increasing shelf display in retail outlets. Since the hotels, restaurants, and cafes were forced to shut down, the retail sales of plant-based meat have increased.

Key players are Beyond Meat, Kellogg NA Co. (Morningstar Farms), QUORN FOODS, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf), Conagra Inc. (Gardein Protein International), Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Light life Foods Inc., Vegetarian Butcher, Sunfed Ltd.

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

