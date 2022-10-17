Black Diamond Group Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the "Company”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation, today announced the timing of its 2022 third quarter earnings release and conference call/webcast.



Black Diamond intends to release its 2022 third quarter results after markets close on Thursday, November 3, 2022, and hold a conference call and webcast at 9:30 a.m. MT (11:30 a.m. ET) on Friday, November 4, 2022.

CEO Trevor Haynes and CFO Toby LaBrie will discuss Black Diamond’s financial results for the quarter and then take questions from investors and analysts.

To access the conference call by telephone dial toll free 1-800-898-3989 or 1-416-641-6104 and use participant passcode: 2439118#. International dial-in numbers can be found at the following link: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8008983989. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

To access the call via webcast, please log into the webcast link 10 minutes before the start time at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12375

Following the conference call, a replay will be available on the Investor Events section of the Company’s website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

