Renault and Cerence sign multi-year agreement to create next-gen, humanized co-pilot for an enhanced electric vehicle experience

/EIN News/ -- BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France and BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) and Renault Group today announced they have signed a multi-year agreement to build the automaker’s next-generation co-pilot.



Cerence and Renault have teamed to significantly enhance the in-car experience through human-like interaction with the vehicle, creating an in-car companion that proactively guides the customer by teaching, explaining, suggesting, and simplifying features. The offering, based on Cerence Assistant, is expected to appear in the next generation of Renault vehicles. A preview of the full multichannel experience will be seen on the Renault booth during the Paris Motor Show from October 17 to 23, 2022.

The new, humanized co-pilot will be showcased on the openRlink intelligent, connected system, starting with the next generation of Renault vehicles. Examples of new, AI-powered capabilities include:

The introduction of new vehicle functionalities for the customer, such as initial set-up and guided tours

Finding the most optimal EV charging station based on driving behavior and location, for example using a slow charger when parked at a movie theater or making a quick stop before heading home, or a fast charger when highway driving or taking a long trip

Proactive suggestions for useful, intelligent functions, such as adjusting the temperature or selecting the right driving mode at the right time.



“Our partnership with Cerence on the next generation Renault HMI will offer intuitive and natural interactions that deliver real value to our drivers and also to the passengers,” said Luc Julia, Chief Scientific Officer.

“Renault has a legacy of excellence, one that is on full display here as it builds the company’s next-generation in-car assistant,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “With Cerence Assistant and our extensive portfolio of AI technologies at the core, this new Renault offering will enable a safer, more enjoyable, more productive journey for all Renault drivers.”

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman, Cerence | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com



Julien Cotteverte, Renault | Tel: +33 6 07 50 50 61 | Email: julien.cotteverte@renault.com



