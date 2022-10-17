Financial Times Ranks Georgia State EMBA in Top 20 U.S.-Based Programs and Top 10 Public University Programs

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Times 2022 rankings of Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programs place Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business among the top 20 U.S.-based programs (17th) and the top 10 public university programs (9th).

The British publication determines its annual rankings by surveying schools and EMBA program alumni who graduated three years prior. The class of 2019 was surveyed for this year’s ranking. Data included in the evaluation include career progress, school diversity, research, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) course content.

“Our Financial Times EMBA ranking is a testament to the rigor of Robinson’s curriculum, the commitment of students and alumni, and the dedicated faculty and staff who ensure the coursework and experiential learning activities prepare our graduates to lead and advance,” said Brian Jennings, associate dean for graduate programs and executive education.

The 17-month Robinson College EMBA creates executive leaders who can respond to the complex issues facing businesses, develop the critical thinking and problem-solving skills to recognize and pursue business opportunities, build effective teams and integrate functions, and cultivate and apply global competencies during an international residency. Students work with a personal leadership coach to identify their current leadership attributes, determine skills needed to reach their goals, and develop a plan to realize their potential. Established in 1982, the Robinson EMBA is marking its 40th anniversary.

Learn more about the Executive MBA program at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business at https://robinson.gsu.edu/emba.

