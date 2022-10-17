Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, personalization and merchandising within digital experiences, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023 ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, and Jean Lavigueur, CFO.



Coveo Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Dial in number: 1-888-664-6392; Confirmation #: 89869371 Live webcast: https://app.webinar.net/EwjxLzldzA9 Replay: ir.coveo.com under the “News & Events” section

About Coveo Solutions Inc.



We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction. Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

