Exclusive Brands Announces New 1.5G THC Oil Vapes Product Offering From Brand Partner Kushy Punch

/EIN News/ -- Award-Winning Edible Brand Brings New THC Vape Product Specifically for Michigan Market

ANN ARBOR, MI, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today that their top-selling brand partner, Kushy Punch, has entered into the cannabis accessories space through the launch of their new rechargeable disposable THC Vapes specifically for the Michigan market.

The new THC Vapes from Kushy Punch offers 1.5G of premium THC oil and come in 11 super potent flavors including Blue Raspberry Kushy Berry, Kushy OG (as part of their strain series), Orange Snow Cone (2:1), Peach Mango and more. The new vapes will be USB-C Rechargeable and feature a unique Kushy design.

“As an established leading favorite in the gummies space in Michigan, we are excited for Kushy Punch to take this next step into the cannabis accessories market,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer at Exclusive Brands. “Kushy Punch products are designed to support your daily wellness routines, and we’re excited to provide this enhanced and uniquely designed and innovative experience to our customers.”

Kushy Punch uses premium THC oil, natural flavor extracts, and essential oils. All products are third party lab tested and made with terpenes inside for an in-depth, full-body high experience that’s best for high-tolerance users for severe pain relief.

“As cannabis consumers in Michigan push for more unique flavor profiles in their products, with an increasing market for higher volume THC products, Kushy Punch has continued to be customer driven in how we approach our product development strategy,” said Gus Shukeireh, CEO of Exclusive Brands and Owner of Kushy Punch.

“This next generation of cannabis accessories products from Kushy Punch is just the beginning as we continue to bring innovation to the Michigan market.”

The new Kushy Punch THC Vapes will be available at retailers throughout Michigan. Exclusive Brands serves both the medical and adult-use markets and holds the title of the first-licensed recreational dispensary in the state of Michigan. For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company with a flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extraction artists in Exclusive Brands’ state of the art lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality accessible cannabis and is driven by excellence.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

exclusive@cmwmedia.com



