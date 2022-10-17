Apex Capital Corp Reaches New Peak With No. 6 Ranking Among 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Capital Corp proudly reached a new peak with its No. 6 ranking in the Medium Employer Category among the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. This is the 15th year Apex Capital has been honored for its warm and friendly office atmosphere, its emphasis on employee happiness, and its world-class client services. The award, presented at an early October gala in Austin, follows Apex's No. 1 showing in the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth.

The Best Companies to Work for in Texas is an annual survey and awards program that determines which of the participating companies are the best employers. The process is managed by Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm that specializes in identifying as well as recognizing excellent places to work in the United States.

Apex participates in the Best Companies to Work for in Texas survey process yearly, which qualifies the company for the award and gives Apex's senior managers an invaluable opportunity to receive feedback for ongoing improvement.

Speaking of feedback, the recent Apex client satisfaction survey for 2021 revealed that Apex's Net Promoter Score (NPS) is 88. That is "world-class" level customer satisfaction.

"We are so honored to reach a new peak as the No. 6 Best Medium Employer to work for in Texas," says Chris Bozek, president of Apex Capital. "Congratulations to each Apexer on achieving this amazing accomplishment. All of us at Apex take care of our clients, our business partners, and each other. Our very special team lives these values daily and chooses to make Apex a great place to work."

Apex nurtures employee camaraderie and adheres to high client standards inspired by always doing the right thing. It's no wonder that Apex employees are dubbed "Apexers" and are immediately part of the family. Apex embraces employee wellness through a multi-leveled approach, offers tuition reimbursement and student debt repayment programs, caters month-end lunches, rewards employees with quarterly profit-sharing bonuses, and celebrates company-wide milestones.

"For nearly 27 years, Apex Capital Corp has made it a top priority to provide an atmosphere where our folks do exceptional work and make an impact every day in the lives of others," says Patty Fritz, Chief People Officer. "Our core values are exemplified through our growth and development opportunities, corporate citizenship events, company celebrations, and our legendary customer service. It's heartening to know Apexers feel such genuine pride for their company and share that with others."

