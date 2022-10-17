LIZHI Celebrates 9th Anniversary with 'Culture Day' Live Event

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") LIZI, an audio-based social and entertainment company, celebrated its ninth anniversary today, commemorating the occasion with a live broadcasting event together with all LIZHI employees around the world. LIZHI also announced today the Company's latest mission statement and vision: To be the world's biggest audio platform. Using sound to make people feel closer and live happier.



From the mission of "enabling everyone to showcase their vocal talents" to "bringing people closer together through voices," LIZHI has always focused on its community of users and put their needs first.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "Upgrading our mission statement and vision is an important step for the Company. In the nine years since LIZHI was founded, our Mission and Vision has helped grow our seed of an idea into a full-fledged audio platform.

"In the future, we will continue to focus on the dual-pillar approach of interactive entertainment and audio-based social networking; seize more opportunities in the field of online audio; and explore market opportunities all around the world. Ultimately, we will boost and grow our imagination through the continuous innovation of technological capabilities and business development."

To mark LIZHI's ninth anniversary, in addition to online and offline events as well as interactive activities, the Company also held the annual Golden LIZHI Award Ceremony to reward and recognize its outstanding employees. Content creators from various LIZHI audio platforms also gave their blessings on the occasion of the anniversary, sharing stories about their audio experiences on LIZHI.

Looking back on LIZHI's progress over the years, the Company's flagship product was launched in 2013 as a one-stop audio creation and sharing tool with the mission of "enabling everyone to showcase their vocal talents". During the past nine years, LIZHI has grown from an audio recording tool into a global audio platform that integrates online audio communities, interactive entertainment, and audio-based social networking. While providing a stage for people with dreams to showcase their vocal talents, LIZHI also provides a bridge for users to connect in its audio space.

With continuous business innovation, LIZHI has incubated and launched a diversified product matrix, attracting more audio fans and interactive users – together forming a vibrant audio community.

On January 17th, 2020, LIZHI Group was successfully listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange and started exploring overseas markets while expanding the possible usage scenarios of online audio. LIZHI also launched new products and gradually developed a more sophisticated global strategy through its diversified product matrix.

More recently, the Company has successively established offices in new countries to build localized operation teams, hoping to further cultivate a mature international talent pool and strengthen its global expansion strategy.

Moving forward, Mr. Lai said, "The future depends on both the past and the present. Countless choices and efforts were made along the way to create our future. LIZHI will actively explore global market opportunities and is committed to excellence and making breakthroughs."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users' interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

