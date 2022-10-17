Emler Swim School Named Best Place to Work by 4 Publications

The Austin Business Journal, Dallas Business Journal, Houston Business Journal and Kansas City Business Journal recognized the swim school in the 2022 rankings of Best Places to Work, honoring the positive culture the organization cultivates in and out of the swimming pool.

DALLAS (PRWEB) October 17, 2022

The Business Journal in four metro areas—Austin, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City—has named Emler Swim School to its annual Best Places to Work list. The awards underscore the emphasis Emler places on a positive and fun corporate culture, as well as cements the organization's reputation as an incredible place to work for many years running.

"Our teams are on fire," said Emler CEO Greg Laird. "They are energized to come to work, welcoming to their colleagues and supportive. You can't have a great culture without everyone buying into and living out the organization's values. Our staff does that with gusto."

Emler Swim School ranked 16th in Austin in the medium-sized company category, while the rankings for the other regions will be available at a later date.

The Business Journals select winners based on anonymous surveys by their partner, Quantum Workplace, that assess employee satisfaction in six key areas: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership. Companies are ranked and compared to other companies of a similar size.

Emler Swim School believes in creating a nurturing environment for children when learning to swim and weaves that into its work culture. Beyond providing training and room for growth for employees, the business rewards swim instructors with higher pay when they earn their lifeguard certification and offers set schedules that will work around school classes or other commitments. Plus, hiring people who are caring and dependable helps the organization attract welcoming and team-oriented staff that already demonstrate Emler's values.

Emler currently operates in six states teaching children the life-saving skill of swimming and self-rescue. For more information, visit https://emlerswimschool.com/

About Emler Swim School

In 1975, Emler Swim School was founded on two principles, that every child should experience a fun lesson that causes them to fall in love with the water, and that every parent should receive a guarantee that their child will learn to swim.

Emler utilizes a proven, ever-evolving curriculum, a quality staff that undergoes thorough training and – above all – a passion to nurture children in a healthy, safe and fun environment.

With more than 20 different classes and levels, the award-winning swim school is proud to meet the need of every swimmer with the same "Emler Sure," 100 percent guarantee. For more information on each location, visit emlerswimschool.com.

