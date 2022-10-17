Aunt Nellie's® Gives Fan-Created Recipes a High-Five During 5th Annual Salute to Beets

Aunt Nellie's Beet Week to feature award-winning plant-based recipes

As we all strive to eat a little healthier, more plant-based dishes are taking center stage on the center of our plates. That's why Aunt Nellie's is featuring five delicious new vegetable-focused recipes for its 5th Annual Beet Week celebration.

From October 17th through the 21st, Aunt Nellie's will showcase a cornucopia of ways to enjoy its beets and Holland Onions via the winning recipes from the "You've Got Great Taste" recipe contest held earlier this year.

Focusing on plant-based dishes at a time when flexitarian eating is on the rise, the recent recipe contest generated inventive entries from coast to coast. The winning dishes will be featured throughout Beet Week on Aunt Nellie's Instagram and Facebook pages (@auntnelliesvegetables) and include the following:



Beet and Edamame Lettuce Wraps with Sriracha Peanut Dipping Sauce, by Chera L. of Texas

Beet Super Slaw with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette, by Fiona G. of Texas

Chickpea Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe with Caramelized Onions, by Jill G. of Pennsylvania

Italian Beetballs over Zoodles, by Ronna F. of Maryland

Pickled Beet Tacos, by Cheryl Malik of 40 Aprons, and partner with Aunt Nellie's for the You've Got Good Taste Contest.

Giveaways are part of the Beet Week online festivities too. By following @auntnelliesvegetables on Instagram or Facebook, commenting on their favorite Beet Week recipe and tagging a friend in the post, fans will be entered in a random drawing for a prize pack that includes a $50 gift card and a family pack of Aunt Nellie's products.

Beets may be in focus during Beet Week, but they are a perennially popular vegetable, providing nutrition, taste and color to a variety of dishes. They are naturally fat-free, low in calories, and rich in several vitamins and minerals. Best of all, Aunt Nellie's Beets offer excellent value, with versatile uses in a wide spectrum of delicious recipes, from sweets and snacks to soups, sandwiches, salads, and smoothies.

"We are thrilled to showcase the fabulous culinary creations our fans came up with earlier this year," said Julia Storie, Aunt Nellie's marketing administrator. "They are inspiring, delicious and show how plant-based foods like beets can be front-and-center in today's meals."

America's premier maker of jarred beets for more than 90 years, Aunt Nellie's is named for Ms. Nellie Jones, a nationally recognized pioneer in home economics who championed rural homemakers, bringing them the latest scientific research through her role as state leader of the Home Economics Extension. Aunt Nellie's makes jarred beets and onions in multiple cuts, styles, and flavors. All products are shelf-stable and gluten free. Visit AuntNellies.com for more information and delicious recipes. Aunt Nellie's is owned by Seneca Foods Corporation, based in Marion, NY.

Check out this plant-based recipe, created by Ronna F. from Maryland.

ITALIAN BEETBALLS OVER ZOODLES

Prep & Cook Time: 33 Minutes

INGREDIENTS

● 1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie's Sweet & Sour Harvard Beets, drained

● 1 cup rolled oats

● 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and mixed

● 2 teaspoons dried Italian herbs

● ½ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon black pepper

● 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

● 4 medium zucchini squash

● 2 cups marinara sauce

INSTRUCTIONS



Drain beets; set aside.

Add oats to bowl of food processor. Pulse into a coarse flour. Place in a medium size mixing bowl.

Add Aunt Nellie's Sweet & Sour Harvard Beets and the black beans to food processor bowl. Pulse until combined. Spoon beet mixture over oats. Add dried herbs, salt, and pepper. Stir until fully combined.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Brush a 13x9 baking pan with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

Using wet palms, form 1-inch beetballs and place onto the pan. Brush tops of beetballs with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place in a preheated oven; bake 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, using a spiralizer, spiralize zucchini, forming zoodles. (See Note below)

Place remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add zoodles. Cook and stir 2 minutes until softened. Remove from heat.

Place marinara sauce in a medium microwaveable bowl; cover. Microwave for 2 minutes or until the sauce is hot.

To serve, place equal amounts of cooked zoodles onto the 4 serving plates. Top with the beetballs and warm marinara sauce. Serve immediately.

Note: 4 cups prepared zoodles from the produce section of the supermarket can be used in place of fresh.

Makes 4 Servings

