New Episode of Advancements to Broadcast on Saturday, October 22 on Bloomberg

Tune in to Bloomberg on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET to watch a new episode of Advancements.

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) October 17, 2022

Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce the broadcast of an upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Bloomberg in primetime television on Saturday, October 22nd.

First, Advancements will explore how the latest developments in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation are being used to protect national security. Viewers will learn how United Solutions is able to pinpoint threats in real time, accelerate cybersecurity response, enable preventative actions, and digitally transform organizations from a paper-based model to a technology-driven intelligent ecosystem.

Next, the show will discover how Token Events LLC (Token) is empowering fans to control and share their activity via its commerce platform, which connects brands with fans in an effort to increase revenue and maximize the fandom experience. Viewers will learn how Token allows fans to connect seamlessly across all digital touchpoints to personalize and enhance the event experience, all while protecting data.

Touching on the lasting effects of the pandemic, this segment will uncover current issues taking place throughout the freight, logistics, and supply chain industries, as it explores how Cargomatic's robust freight platform powers local freight, with integrations across terminals, SSLs, TMSs, rail lines, billing systems, and enterprise ERPs. Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how technology is being used to manage every step of the journey – from the moment goods enter a country, through the moment they arrive at a customer's home.

Finally, Advancements will explore how developments in technology are creating more personalized payment recommendations, helping to maximize the value of credit cards. With a look at Fivvy, audiences will hear how the advanced decision-making search engine picks purchase options, providing users with better opportunities when shopping, improving credit scores, maximizing cash back, and adding miles or other rewards.

"We look forward to exploring how new innovations in novel technologies continue to help businesses excel and are improving processes and operations for organizations and individuals around the world," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

