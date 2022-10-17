Military Veteran Shares New Book About Health and Fitness from a Christian Perspective

Author Kevin McCrary Offers a Biblical and Holistic Approach to a Healthier Lifestyle

With over 20 years of combined work experience in fitness training, law enforcement, and the U.S military, author Kevin McCrary is ready to motivate his readers to learn about their health biblically in his new book, "Kingdom Fitness."

After leaving the military, McCrary became frustrated with mainstream fitness and the lack of improvement in his physical health. Following prayers and the hope of resolution, McCrary claimed that the Lord revealed to him the correlation between faith and health and how both sides need nurturing.

"Health is a hot topic," said McCrary. "People are always searching for the healthiest lifestyle. I became lost in the mainstream perspective of health, but after the guidance from the Lord, I began to see health within a Christ-like perception."

McCrary aims to challenge readers' minds with a kingdom perspective on health that will motivate and educate them on what the Bible teaches concerning health and fitness. He hopes they'll not only gain physical strength, but spiritual as well.

"This book holds references to my health journey," said McCrary. "I offer my readers not only a holistic approach to healing and health but an opportunity to grow their faith with the Lord along the way."

About the author

Kevin D. McCrary has over 20 years of combined work experience in fitness training, law enforcement, and the U.S military. He currently serves as an elder at his church and is married to his wife, Cynthia with whom he shares a daughter named Norah. Kevin and his family reside in Columbus, Miss. To learn more, please visit: https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/818840-kingdom-fitness

