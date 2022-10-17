Evalueserve's Chile Office Receives First Great Place to Work® Certification™

Award is one of five Great Place to Work® certifications received by Evalueserve offices across four continents.

Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner serving more than 30% of the Fortune 1000, announced today its Chile office received a 2022 Great Place to Work® Certification™. In total, Evalueserve has won five Great Places to Work® Certifications this year, with Chile joining Evalueserve's India, Romania, United Kingdom, and United States offices.

"The executive team cares deeply about our employees and their experiences on the job," said Nand Gangwani, Evalueserve's COO. "We are committed to creating an employer-of-choice workplace for our team members. We foster a collaborative environment and make every effort to ensure employees feel supported on their journeys."

"Our growth in the Chile office has been fueled by the diverse and inclusive culture we have built, as acknowledged by the Chilean government's Compromiso Migrante Seal," said Carolina Zamora, Head of Latin American Operations at Evalueserve. "Every employee here and across the company is given an opportunity to develop professionally regardless of a person's nationality, background, gender, or any other aspect of their identity. These awards recognize our efforts to build a great culture."

To win the certification, employees fill out anonymous surveys about their workplace experiences, including questions about culture, diversity, equity, and inclusiveness. In the survey, Evalueserve's employees agreed with statements including:



"When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome."

"I am offered training or development to further myself professionally."

"Management is approachable, easy to talk with."

Evalueserve's global head of human resources Bhavana Kandari, said, "I am thrilled that Evalueserve has received its first Great Place to Work® Certification™ in Chile. I am proud that our company culture has been validated in five countries this year alone. We have been making great efforts and taking strides to build a supportive, trusting culture across every Evalueserve office. Every employee should feel fully welcome here, comfortable and empowered to succeed as they are."

Evalueserve is committed to treating all employees fairly, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, social background, or disability status. This year, Evalueserve invested in the career growth of its employees by launching initiatives such as the Evalueserve Mentoring Program and Evalueserve University, which provides training and career advancement courses.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global company at the forefront of using product-led solutions to enhance and accelerate decision-making throughout enterprises. More than 30% of the Fortune 1000, including more than 25,000 platform users, rely on Evalueserve's unique product-led solutions powered by domain-specific AI and more than 4,500 subject matter experts. Evalueserve is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

