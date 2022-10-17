Evalueserve India Earns 2022 Great Place to Work® Certification™

Award is one of five Evalueserve received this year across four continents.

The India offices of Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, recently earned the 2022 Great Place to Work® Certification™. Globally, Evalueserve has earned 2022 Great Place to Work® certifications in the United States, United Kingdom, Romania and Chile, as well as in India, for a total of five this year alone.

"Over the last few years, we have undertaken employee-focused initiatives to cement our status as an employer of choice," said Nand Gangwani, Evalueserve's COO. "It means a lot to me that Evalueserve's workplace culture has been independently validated in so many geographies this year, showcasing the great employee experience we work so hard to create."

"We feel that people are by far our greatest strength," Saswati Sinha, Evalueserve's Head of Human Resources in India, said. "We provide our talent with growth opportunities and meaningful work so they can realize their potential. Our diverse and inclusive culture ensures people feel welcome, supported, and accepted here regardless of a person's nationality, background, gender, or any other aspect of their identity. The 2022 Great Place to Work® India Certification™ recognizes our efforts to create an ideal workplace."

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is based on anonymous surveys conducted with companies' employees, covering topics such as diversity, equity, and inclusion and workplace culture. Evalueserve India employees commented on the company's workplace culture, saying:



The company provides the right mix of work, training, and work-life balance.

Working here feels safe, and people are very supportive.

The organization believes in celebrating even the smallest win.

In the last year, Evalueserve has implemented initiatives such as Evalueserve University and the Evalueserve Mentoring Program to invest in its employees' professional growth. Evalueserve is committed to treating all employees fairly, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, social background, or disability status.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the second major award received by Evalueserve India over the past month. Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to more than 30% of the Fortune 1000, was recognized as a Best Firm for Data Scientists by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) in their fourth annual list. AIM is considered the gold standard for identifying great data science workplaces in India.

