AdTheorent to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ("AdTheorent" or the "Company") ADTH, a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that its CEO, Jim Lawson, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research analyst John Roy to discuss key trends in programmatic advertising, including marketer budget allocations, preferred transaction models and top forward-looking priorities, as well as key AdTheorent product and technology updates. 

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent ADTH uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals. 

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards.  AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years.  Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada.  For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

