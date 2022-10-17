Award Winning Magician and Mentalist Landon Stark is taking North Texas by storm

Landon Stark has been recognized as Dallas Fort Worth's #1 Entertainer.

A good magician never reveals his secrets, so keeping the audience in a state of illusion while also dazzling the hearts and minds of spectators is essential. Landon Stark, Dallas Fort Worth’s top magician, offers a unique blend of illusions, sleight of hand, mentalism, and comedy to drop audience jaws to the floor from laughter and amazement. Appearing on several television networks, including NBC, ESPN, FOX, and PBS, Stark’s unique style delights audiences of all ages.

An “intoxicating mix of magic & mindreading featuring jaw-dropping tricks with outrageous stunts”, you can always count on Stark to amaze! Birthday parties, corporate events, wedding receptions, private magic shows, and virtual events allow guests to enjoy an action-packed, family-friendly experience that will live on in the minds of all for years to come!

Looking to learn magic? Stark recently published a graphic novel that teaches readers the secrets of magic. Each copy contains a supply kit with everything needed and makes a great gift for aspiring magicians of all ages!

Master Magician Landon Stark has dominated every stage, performing in Australia and across Europe before taking North Texas by storm. Visit StarkMagic.com to book live shows and virtual exhibits, or even buy sweet merch!

A magician with a combination of illusion, hypnotism, comedy, and magic keeps the audience on the edge of their seat while performing acts that leave them bewildered. Landon Stark provides performances for any type of gathering, from birthday parties to corporate events. Landon Stark covers all central Texas locations; Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Frisco, Plano and more.

