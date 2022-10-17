Rippleshot Continues Company Growth, Announces New Additions To Support Strong Market Demand For Its Card Fraud Solutions

Rippleshot, a provider of proactive fraud detection and prevention solutions to financial institutions and their customers, announced the addition of Veronica Milenkiy as Senior Data Scientist, and Gregory Lenihan as Product Specialist, to support increased execution and strategy in response to growing market demand for its fraud solutions

Milenkiy is an established data scientist who holds both a Master of Science degree in Applied Mathematics and a Ph.D. in Geophysics from Harvard University, has authored a number of peer-reviewed publications and has 14 issued U.S. patents. She has extensive experience in big data and has proven expertise in the field through her work with leading organizations including NinthDecimal/InMarket, SunBasket and Kinsa, among others.

Lenihan brings more than 15 years of financial services industry experience to his new role at Rippleshot, most recently with Fiserv, where he contributed to modernizing the rule systems, developing new rules strategies, and expanding and leading a team of rule writing professionals. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Portland State University.

"Our ability to be an industry leader in helping our clients manage fraud risk is driven by our talented team of risk analysts, data scientists and technologists, and we are excited to add experienced professionals like Veronica and Gregory to our staff," said Canh Tran, Co-founder and CEO, Rippleshot. "We have experienced tremendous growth as an organization this year, and we look forward to continuing on that trajectory as we prepare for 2023."

About Rippleshot

Rippleshot helps financial institutions become strategically resilient to fraud through AI/ML and data-based decision rules to predict risk, pinpoint threats and reduce card fraud losses. Leveraging a data consortium of 4,500+ FIs, Rippleshot's fraud detection and prevention solutions position banks and credit unions to proactively transform fraud operations. For more information, visit www.rippleshot.com.

