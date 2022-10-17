The Worldwide Harvesting Robot Market is Projected to Reach USD 3,293.8 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global harvesting robot market size was US$ 591.1 million in 2021. The global harvesting robot market is expected to grow to US$ 3,293.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% to see growth by 2030.
Harvesting robots, unlike humans, can work consistently and efficiently to inspect the crop. These robots can carry out other tasks like monitoring crop development and working on the food-production chain. With the growing global population, the need for crop development will consequently expand. The data from the UN states that the world population will increase to nearly 9.7 billion by 2050. Therefore, there is a strong scope for automation in the agriculture sector in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The rising demand for food security and gradually growing awareness related to smart agriculture will pave the path for the global harvesting robot market during the analysis period. The researchers from the University of Bonn reported that the rate of food production can decline by 20% by 2050, with a significant increase in population to 9.8 billion by 2050. Therefore, it raises the scope for the global harvesting robot market. Moreover, the emerging concept of smart agriculture, majorly for managing farms using modern Information and communication technologies, will result in industry expansion in the coming years.
Restraints:
The highly unstructured orchard environment is expected to be challenging for the harvesting robot market, owing to the varying outdoor conditions. Moreover, various agricultural workspaces, including apple orchards and grape vineyards, rely more on weather conditions. Moreover, the unavailability of efficient design limit standards in agricultural robotics may complicate the growth of the market.
Opportunities:
A significant rise in labor costs is being witnessed in the agriculture sector, which is expected to raise the prospects for automation in the agriculture sector. Furthermore, AI-equipped harvesting robots are gaining significant popularity due to high investments by government bodies and supporting incentives.
Regional Analysis
Europe holds dominance in the global harvesting robots market
Europe is leading with the highest share in the global harvesting robot market, majorly because of the reason like rising number of farmers deploying robots in their farms. Moreover, the region has emerged as the world's leading producer and exporter of agricultural products, which will present potential prospects for industry growth. Europe's farm policy has changed in recent years, making it more profitable for farmers to respond to cater to the changing attitudes and expectations. In Europe, Germany is expected to hold the lion's share during the analysis period.
North America is maintaining its foothold with the second-highest share
North America's harvesting robot market is expected to lead after Europe, holding the second-highest share. It is associated with the well-established agricultural sector of the region, along with the large population. The US is expected to hold lion's share in North America.
Asia-Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR
The Asia-Pacific harvesting robot market will witness the fastest growth, owing to the rising labor cost and significantly lowering rate of people engaged in agriculture. The region is witnessing a significant fall in the number of farmers and labor population, which is ultimately resulting in high labor costs. Researchers, therefore, are engaging more in long-term and low-tech alternatives and easy-to-use solutions, which will attract opportunities in the market. China, in Asia-Pacific, will lead with the highest share in the harvesting robot market.
Saudi Arabia exhibits the highest growth rate in the Middle East & Africa harvesting robot market
Saudi Arabia is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Currently, Saudi Arabia accounts for a 20.4% share of the MEA harvesting robot market. Moreover, in terms of application, greenhouse agriculture leads with the highest share in the MEA market due to the reason that greenhouse farming enables modern techniques of hydroponic, aeroponics, and nutrient film.
Brazil to hold the largest share in the South American harvesting robot market
Brazil is expected to hold the largest share in the harvesting robot market, owing to the extensive land area, natural resources, and the availability of abundant sunlight. Moreover, the agriculture industry of the region accounts for more than 4% of Brazil's gross domestic product, which depicts the significance of the industry. However, Argentina is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, while in terms of harvesting type, fruit harvesting holds the highest share in 2021.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought various challenges to the global agriculture sector, in which labor scarcity was witnessed in most of the affected countries. Therefore, it resulted in low agricultural output. Farmers witnessed a high level of stress as the demand for food increased abruptly. Destroyed crops and disruption in the supply chain were other significant causes of market decline.
Even after the efforts done by various government bodies to minimize the disturbances, high vulnerability is seen in low-income areas. Therefore, it also affected the harvesting robots market.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key industry players dealing in the harvesting robots market include Certhon Harvest Robot, HARVEST CROO, Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Harvest Automation, FFRobotics, Panasonic, Energid Technologies Corporation, Root Al, Inc., Appharvest, CERESCON B.V., Inaho Inc., Tortuga Agriculture Technologies, Inc., Four Growers, Agrobot, Metomotion, Xihelm, Denso Design, and Squse among others.
Segmentation Overview of Global Harvesting Robot Market
The following are the different segments of the Global Harvesting Robot Market:
By Robot Type:
Semi-Autonomous Robots
Fully Autonomous Robots
By Application:
Outdoor Agriculture
Greenhouse Agriculture
By Region segment of the Global Harvesting Robot Market is sub-segmented into:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
