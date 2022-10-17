Sodium Sulfate Market Share Worth US$1.86 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid growth of food and beverage sector & an increase in demand for sodium sulfate as additives in food ingredients driving the sodium sulfate market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the sodium sulfate market size is forecast to reach US$1.86 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Due to covid 19 pandemic, the market has declined in 2020 owing to the shutdown of the manufacturing facilities, to reduce the spread of the virus. But the market is expected to follow an increasing trend due to the growing consumption from various end-use sectors. Therefore, the rise in the production of glass, concrete, paper & pulp, soaps & detergents and others; will increase the demand for the sodium sulfate market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Sodium-Sulfate-Market-Research-510863



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the sodium sulfate market highlights the following areas -

The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The demand for sodium sulfate, in various sectors such as personal care & cosmetics, textile & apparel and other industries, is increasing. In the emerging economies, Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are driving the sodium sulfate market.

The rapid growth of the food and beverage sector and an increase in demand for sodium sulfate as additives in food ingredients is one of the primary factors driving the market growth.

Robust demand for sodium sulfate in building construction materials is expected to rise with the growing building and construction activities; and increasing need for solar energy storage in the forecast period.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510863



Segmental Analysis:

Sodium Sulfate Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The soaps and detergents segment accounted for around 63.7% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Sodium Sulfate Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry: The personal care, cosmetics & Homecare segment accounted for approximately 67.4% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Sodium sulfate is primarily used in the personal care and cosmetics industry as a cleansing agent in various applications such as in shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, exfoliants, facial cleansing gels, personal hygiene products, liquid hand soaps, toothpaste and other applications.

Sodium Sulfate Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the sodium sulfate market in 2021 up to 58.9%, owing to the growing industrial, automotive, residential, commercial, and large infrastructure projects, in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the sodium sulfate industry are -

1. Shikoku Chemicals Corporation

2. Industrias Penoles S.A. de C.V

3. Minera De Santa Marta S.A. (SAMCA Group)

4. JSC Kuchuksulfate

5. Volzhsky Orgsynthese, JSC



Click on the following link to buy the sodium sulfate market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510863



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Sodium Bisulfate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16248/sodium-bisulfate-market.html

B. Sodium Carbonate Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16251/sodium-carbonate-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062