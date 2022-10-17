Dynamic Fusion of Rock, J-Pop, and Grunge –Asian-American Icon Patrick Lew Band (PLB) Inspires Positivity with New Music
EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in San Francisco, Patrick Lew is a gifted singer-songwriter and music creator who continues to amaze audiences with their multi-faceted instrumentation. A half-Chinese and half-Japanese creative force, the Patrick Lew Band (PLB) maestro is swiftly becoming an inspiring Asian-American icon in the entertainment world.
Patrick Lew is the first Japanese American male to receive the 40 Under 40 Award at their alma mater California State University. They are also the first Japanese person and musician of East Asian descent to feature on the cover of Ascendant Magazine- a music and arts magazine based in Atlanta which is run by minorities.
A versatile and unique talent, the artist is also renowned for their male-to-female alter-ego, cross-dressing in the Patrick Lew Band as Madeline Lew, who is marketed as their fictitious girlfriend. An ingenious alter-ego, Madeline Lew, joined the PLB as a virtual band member in 2015, the same year the band decided to function exclusively as an internet-based virtual Rock band. Lew is also complemented by Madoku Raye (Sigyn Wisch), an occasional contributor to the Patrick Lew Band.
Furnishing Hard Rock and Punk Rock with their inimitable character, the artist signed with New York-based label Bentley Records on July 19th, 2022, under the ‘Lewnatic’ project and banner for one year. They recently dropped an EP titled ‘RAPID FIRE’ under the Lewnatic band name on August 17th, 2022, on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.
Inspired by the likes of icons such as Nirvana, Oasis, Green Day, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and others, the prolific artist continues to evolve and adapt with vibrant musical styles.
Follow the artist on social media for updates on new and upcoming music and reach out through email for interviews, reviews, featured articles, and inquiries regarding the Patrick Lew Band (PLB).
Patrick Lew Band (PLB) is an Asian-American rock band formed in 2001 in San Francisco, California, by singer, guitarist, YouTuber, and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Lew Hayashi (born Patrick Allan Lew; November 15th, 1985).
Since mid-2020, the Patrick Lew Band (PLB) has expanded and reached 51 countries worldwide, amassing a celebrated set of credentials courtesy of bloggers, curators, and digital music magazines. Maintaining a rising momentum throughout 2020 and 2021, the internet-based rock band has continued to soar toward success. The band has also conducted a few Livestream concerts on social media and gained new legions of followers. PLB also released several albums during these two years on iTunes and Spotify, including their first live album, ‘IN YOUR HOUSE!’. With their newest EP, PLB continues to excite, amaze and inspire a wonderful array of emotions within audiences.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/patricklewband
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/patricklewband
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/patricklewsband
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/patricklewofficial
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/76q8rnKceHx3HaGlcospDA
SoundCloud: http://www.soundcloud.com/patricklew
Reverbnation: http://www.reverbnation.com/patricklewband
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patricklewband
Follow the artist on social media for updates on new and upcoming music and reach out through email for interviews, reviews, featured articles, and inquiries regarding the Patrick Lew Band (PLB).
