Concentrated Solar Power Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Concentrated Solar Power Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global concentrated solar power market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during 2022-2027.

Concentrated solar power (CSP) generates electricity using mirrors that concentrate, reflect, and focus natural sunlight onto a specific point. The heat obtained is later used to create steam that drives a turbine to generate electrical power. CSP systems have huge storage potential, enabling the production of electricity in the absence of sunlight or during cloudy days. The four types of concentrated solar power technologies available in the market include parabolic trough systems, power tower systems, parabolic dish systems, and linear Fresnel systems. Currently, the technology is witnessing a significant demand due to increasing electrification programs across the globe.

Concentrated Solar Power Market Trends:

Governments of several countries are promoting the use of renewable technologies by offering tax credits and installation cost subsidies, which is one of the primary factors providing a considerable boost to the market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of heat and thermal storage products across renewable power plants and the increasing need for renewable sources for power generations, owing to rising environmental concerns, are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of CSP systems and rapid technological advancements are accelerating the market growth. Apart from this, surging investments in the installation of solar panels for generating electricity and the burgeoning need for electricity across the globe are boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Aalborg CSP A/S

• Abengoa

• Acciona

• ACWA Power

• BrightSource Energy, Inc.

• Chiyoda Corporation

• Enel Spa

• INITEC Energía

• Siemens Energy (Siemens AG)

• Soltigua S.r.l.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on technology and application.

Breakup by Technology:

• Parabolic Trough

• Linear Fresnel

• Dish

• Power Tower

Breakup by Application:

• Utility

• EOR

• Desalination

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

