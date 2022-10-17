Semiconductor Equipment Market Worth US$ 74380 million by 2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Equipment market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Semiconductor Equipment market during 2022-2028.

The global Semiconductor Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 74380 million by 2028, from US$ 66010 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2022-2028.



Global Semiconductor Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application.

Types: -

Semiconductor Front-end Equipment

Semiconductor Back-end Equipment

Applications: -

Integrated Circuit

Discrete Device

Optoelectronic Device

Sensors

Geographic Segmentation: -



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Applied Materials

ASML

Tokyo Electron

Lam Research

KLA-Tencor

Advantest

SCREEN Group

Teradyne

Kokusai Electric

Hitachi High-Technologies

ASM Pacific

SEMES

Daifuku

Canon

Semiconductor equipment market is relatively concentrated with fierce competition. Applied Materials is the world leading player in global Semiconductor equipment market with the market share of 14.59% in 2019, in terms of revenue, followed by ASML, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, KLA-Tencor, Advantest, SCREEN, Teradyne, Kokusai Electric, Hitachi High-Technologies, ASM Pacific, SEMES, Daifuku, Canon. The Top 14 companies accounted for 96% of the revenue market share in 2019.



