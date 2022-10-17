Global Energy Supplement Market to Reach $152.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in need for energy supplements and emphasis on physical activity such as exercise, yoga, cycling, and hectic lifestyle of the working population, and increase in awareness about energy supplement to boost health and performance to drive the global energy supplement market growth. Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, partial or complete closure of manufacturing facilities, and low raw material supply during the pandemic moderately impacted the global market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global energy supplement market generated $83.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $152.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $83.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $152.5 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments Covered Product type, end-user, sales channel, and region Drivers Surge in need for energy supplements, especially among the younger generation, to lay more emphasis physical activity, such as exercise, yoga, cycling, and other forms of physical activity Increase in awareness about energy supplement to improve overall health and performance Opportunities Prevalence of hectic lifestyle among the working population Ease of consumption

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a moderate impact on the global energy supplement market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of food and beverage, which adversely impacted the growth of the market. Numerous other challenges were faced by the manufacturers during the pandemic.

There was a shortage of workforce and essential raw materials due to ban on import and export of items as imposed by the governments of many countries. These restrictions were imposed to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global energy supplement market based on product type, end-user, sales channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the energy drinks segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global energy supplement market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The energy gels segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The report includes segments such as energy gels, energy bars, gummies, and others.

Based on end-user, the adults segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global energy supplement market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The teenagers segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global energy supplement market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online sales channel segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America region held the largest market share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global energy supplement market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global energy supplement market report include Brighter Foods Ltd, Kind LLC, McKee Foods Corporation, NuGo Nutrition, Premier Nutrition Inc., Probar LLC, Quest Nutrition, The Kellogg Company, AriZona Beverage Co., Living Essentials, LLC, National Beverage Corp., Rockstar, Inc., Suntory Holdings Limited, and The Coca-Cola Company.

The report analyzes these key players in the global energy supplement market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recentdevelopments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

