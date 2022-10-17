Susan Hartman Joins FTI Consulting’s Risk and Investigations Practice

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Susan Hartman as a Senior Managing Director in the Risk and Investigations practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Ms. Hartman, who is based in Dallas, brings more than 20 years of professional services experience in finance and accounting, including valuations, damages calculations, investigations, regulatory compliance and internal controls. In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Hartman will focus on financial forensic investigations and litigation consulting engagements.

“Susan’s appointment is a continuation of our focus on expanding the breadth of our forensic accounting, investigative and dispute advisory practice groups,” said Andrew Rosini, Leader of the Global Risk and Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. “She has a proven track record of providing clients with valuable insights and strategies to address complicated financial investigations.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Hartman was a partner at BVA Group, a litigation, valuation and financial advisory firm. Previously, she founded Park Hartman LLC, a boutique consulting firm focused on financial forensic investigations and litigation support engagements. Prior to founding Park Hartman LLC, Ms. Hartman was a Director at AlixPartners.

Before entering consulting, Ms. Hartman served as a CFO and Controller and as a Vice President of M&A and Finance for venture-backed and large public companies. Throughout her career, she has advised on significant matters, including FCPA investigations and reviews, embezzlement investigations and cases involving Sarbanes-Oxley compliance.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Hartman said, “As the current regulatory and financial landscape becomes increasingly more complex, FTI Consulting has become the firm to call when an organization is faced with a large-scale investigation. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues to provide our clients with informed insights and solutions that will enhance their ability to operate.”

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional.

