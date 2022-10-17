Global HIV Drugs Market Growth Trajectory

HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the HIV drugs market share is predicted to grow from $31.23 billion in 2021 to $33.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.90%. The change in the HIV drugs market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The HIV drugs global market is expected to reach $40.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.80%. The novel coronavirus outbreak has augmented the growth of HIV drugs global market. HIV drugs are repurposed to treat COVID-19 infections. Currently, several countries are evaluating and using antiretroviral drugs (for instance lopinavir boosted with ritonavir (LPV/r), for treating coronavirus infections.

Key Trends In The HIV Drugs Market

Increasing awareness among people regarding diagnosis and treatment of HIV disease acts as an important driver for the growth of the HIV drug market. HIV/AIDS is one of the most chronic diseases and the high prevalence of the disease in almost all parts of the world has resulted in an unprecedented awareness regarding the disease. According to WHO, 26 million people were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 2020, whereas, 32.7 million people died of AIDS related illness at the end of 2019. The federal government agencies, and various associations across the globe have introduced many initiatives and education campaigns for community awareness to address HIV prevention, treatment, and care.

Overview Of The HIV Drugs Market Report

The HIV drugs market research consists of sales of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) drugs used for the treatment of HIV infection/AIDS. The market consists of revenue generated by the antiretroviral drug companies manufacturing the anti-retroviral drugs such as nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), entry and fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and protease inhibitors (PIs) for the treatment of HIV infection.

HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTs), Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTs), Protease Inhibitors, Integrate Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, Chemokine Receptor Inhibitors, Others

By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other

By Administration: Oral, Parenteral

By Geography: The global HIV drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the HIV drugs market are ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Boehringer Ingelheim (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), AbbVie, Inc.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of HIV drugs market. The market report analyzes HIV drugs market size, HIV drugs global market growth drivers, HIV drugs market segments, HIV drugs market major players, HIV drugs global market growth across geographies, and HIV drugs global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The HIV drugs global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

