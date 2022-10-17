PM hails Australia's role in co-chairing OECD Southeast Asian forum

VIETNAM, October 17 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing of Australia Senator Tim Ayres in Hà Nội on Monday, who is in Việt Nam to co-chair the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2022.

PM Chính said the organisation of the forum in the current context is necessary and timely. He hailed its theme “Connecting Regions: Partnerships for Resilient and Sustainable Supply Chains”, saying that it is of concern and matches priorities and strengths of Việt Nam and Australia.

He suggested Australia continue working closely with Việt Nam while co-chairing the OECD’s Southeast Asia Regional Programme, adding that it affords both countries a chance to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation and connecting with multilateral activities, thus serving as bridge linking cooperation between OECD member states and Southeast Asia in a practical and effective manner, upholding international solidarity and multilateralism.

With the people-centred mindset, he urged OECD member states, including Australia, to pay attention to human resources development and vocational skills for ASEAN and Việt Nam.

The host proposed the Australian guest, in his position, further bolster bilateral economic-trade-investment ties, including continuing to open the market for Vietnamese agro-fisheries, ending anti-dumping investigation on several Vietnamese products, stepping up quarantine and customs clearance at border gates, creating conditions for Vietnamese firms to invest in Australia and encouraging Australian investment in Việt Nam in the fields of renewable energy, hi-tech agriculture and strategic transport infrastructure.

The PM thanked Australia for providing Việt Nam with COVID-19 vaccines and supporting its run for a seat at the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.

Australian Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing of Australia Senator Ayres spoke highly of Việt Nam's role as a co-chair of the OECD's Southeast Asian regional programme for the 2022-2025 tenure, and said Australia will continue working closely with Việt Nam to co-chair the programme and promote cooperation in OECD suggested by the PM.

The Australian Government always treasures the strategic partnership with Việt Nam and wants to tighten bilateral relationship, he said.

In his capacity, he vowed to further boost ties with Việt Nam in the fields of economy-trade-investment, agriculture, education-training, culture and labour.

He agreed that both nations need to further cultivate ties in response to regional and global challenges at present, including climate change and energy security.

On regional and international matters, including the East Sea issue, Ayres shared Việt Nam's stance on the settlement of disputes by peaceful means in line with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and supported the role and stance of ASEAN and early conclusion of an inclusive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea.

Later the same day, Ayres met Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn who said he appreciated the important contributions and close coordination of Australia in organising the OECD forum.

Minister Sơn proposed the two sides continue effectively implementing the Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing cooperation between Việt Nam and OECD, focusing on fields that are of the two countries' interests and will contribute to the socio-economic development of Việt Nam such as digital transformation, green growth and human resources improvement.

Australian Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing of Australia Senator Ayres stressed that Việt Nam's role as a co-chair of the OECD's Southeast Asian regional programme for the 2022-2025 tenure has an important meaning, demonstrating the role and position of Việt Nam as well as the trust of OECD members and countries in the region about Việt Nam's capacity in effectively connecting OECD with the region.

Discussing bilateral cooperation, the two ministers agreed to increase exchanges of high-ranking delegation, maintain cooperation mechanisms, and enhance cooperation in commerce, economy and investment. — VNS