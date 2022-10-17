Sodium Cyanide Market Size to Boost US$412.7 million By 2027 | CAGR 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Owing to the growing demand from the gold extraction and chemical industry, demand for sodium cyanide has increased driving the growth of sodium cyanide market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Sodium Cyanide market size is forecast to reach US$412.7 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027. Sodium Cyanide is highly poisonous in nature causing tissue hypoxia, and hence to be safely handled. The demand and value for precious metals like Gold and Silver are adding to the growth of mining industries, especially in regions like Africa and Oceania, where the demand for sodium cyanide is growing during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the sodium cyanide market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific mainly dominates the Sodium Cyanide market, owing to the growing demand from the gold extraction and chemical industry, the demand for sodium cyanide especially in China, has increased faster.

The majority portion of the sodium cyanide produced worldwide is used for mining and metallurgy industry, mainly for extracting gold and silver.

The discovery of new mines and legalizing mining are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

The solid segment accounted for a majority share in the global sodium cyanide market and is expected to dominate the segment over the forecast period.

The use of sodium cyanide in the pharmaceuticals segment has increased and is expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to other applications during the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

Sodium Cyanide Market Segment Analysis – By Form: The Solid segment held the largest share of 56% in the Sodium Cyanide market in 2021. Solid sodium cyanide is a colorless salt, whose crystals belong to the cubic crystal system. Whereas, its aqueous solutions are strongly basic due to the presence of cyanide ions.

Sodium Cyanide Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Gold and Silver Extraction segment held the largest share of 38% in the Sodium Cyanide market in 2021. The increasing demand and value for these precious metals in the global market for commercial and non-commercial applications is a driving factor for sodium cyanide in the purification and extraction of metals. Moreover, sodium cyanide is also used as an intermediate in the manufacturing of several products like dyes, nylon, nail polish remover, paints, pharmaceuticals, rocket propellant, table, jeweler, adhesives, computer electronics, fire retardants, airplane brakes, cosmetics, and more. Thus, these multiple advantages and uses associated with sodium cyanide are expected to boost the growth of the global sodium cyanide market.

Sodium Cyanide Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The Mining and Metallurgy segment held the largest share of 36% in the Sodium Cyanide market in 2021. Most sodium cyanide produced in the global market is used in the mining and metallurgy industry, mainly for the extraction of gold and silver, as it is considered to be economically viable and is easily processable.

Sodium Cyanide Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Sodium cyanide market in 2021 up to 42%, owing to the increasing demand from the mining industry for gold extraction and chemical industry, mainly in China, that has increased at a rapid rate.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the sodium cyanide industry are -

1. Evonik Industries AG

2. Cyanco

3. The Chemours Company

4. Hindustan Chemicals Company

5. Orica Ltd.



