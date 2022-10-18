UpHabit Announces UpHabit for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Companies can now add dozens and even hundreds of contacts to Salesforce through a single tap, all thanks to UpHabit for Salesforce.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UpHabit today announced it has launched UpHabit on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to accomplish some of the hardest and most important parts of the sales process – building relationships and getting those contacts into Salesforce. UpHabit allows you to add dozens and even hundreds of contacts in a single tap!

UpHabit users can gather contacts from sources like their local address book and calendars, Gmail, and Office 365, then choose which contacts (aided by UpHabit’s Suggested for Salesforce feature) get one-tap created in Salesforce. UpHabit ensures the maximum amount of appropriate contacts are sent to Salesforce, ensuring a company has critical customer contact information, even when an employee leaves.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, UpHabit is currently available on AppExchange.

Most sales professionals need to make an average of five follow-ups before a lead becomes a customer, making UpHabit as a relationships app an invaluable tool for every professional. UpHabit makes it easy to get missing contacts into Salesforce. Other UpHabit features that help sales leaders boost their productivity and increase sales include Reminders, Notes, Tags, and Introductions.

Comments on the News

● “We automate the tedious and time-consuming process of data entry so your sales team can focus on your most valuable assets – your customers. We’re on a mission to bring unparalleled efficiency and deep support of Salesforce into everything we do” Neil Wainwright, Founder, and CEO of UpHabit

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

UpHabit for Salesforce for Marketing Leaders