Immigration Consulting Services Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immigration Consulting Services market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Immigration Consulting Services market during 2022-2028. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Immigration Consulting Services Market: Segment Analysis

Immigration Consulting Services Help People Immigrate from One Country to Another for Purposes Such As Study, Work, Travel, or Business, and Are Supportive Services in the Area of Immigration Law, to the Extent Permitted by Law.

Types: -

Temporary Residence

Permanent Residence

Applications: -

Educational Demand

Commercial Demand

Travel Demand

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

PwC

US Immigration Services

WWICS

ImmigCanada

Global Immigration Network

Maple Immigration Services

Work Global Canada

Stratix Consultants

CDN Immigration and International Consulting Services

ISA Global

China Tourism Group

Shanghai Wailian Visa Group

