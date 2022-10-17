Down and Feather Market is Set to Reflect a Positive Growth Trajectory with an Above Average CAGR of 7.7% for The Next 10 Years, States Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States Down and Feather Market is expected to account for 82.9% of the overall value share in North America through 2021 owing not only its easy access but also because it has high penetration rates among key players within this region

‘Downs’ and ‘feathers’ are obtained from duck- or goose-like animals. They are used in sheets, pillows, duvet cover, apparel, and likewise. Their soft nature is actually the cornerstone over here. With rising demand for various types of clothing products and jackets, that too, made from natural materials, sustainable down & feather-based apparel are expected to keep the cash registers ringing in the forecast period. Also, multi-colored feathers obtained from several animals are used in decorative costumes, jewellery, and decorative hats.

Besides, improvements in infrastructure related to restaurants and hotels all over is bound to foster the demand for decorative down-bedding materials. The US UAE Business Organization says that as of October 2018, 116 new-fangled hotels comprising 32,621 rooms came up in Abu Dhabi. Plus, furniture items like chairs, sofa sets using feathers are in sizable demand, both – at commercial places and households. Feather-based seating clothing is thus expected to make a mark in the down and feather market in the near future.

It needs to be noted that ‘down of birds’ comes across as a layer of the fine feathers located under stiff exterior feathers. Young birds are actually down-clad.

Various non-profit organizations like RDS (Responsible Down Standard) are making relentless efforts with regards to minimizing and healing fabrics’ manufacturing impact on soil, water, air, and human population. This would actually boost confidence of consumers that down and feather products chosen by them are sustainable.

As of now, duck feathers are preferred. However, in future, demand for goose feathers is also likely to increase, as, eventually manufacturers as well as consumers would look through the quality of down and feathers of geese.

At the same time, unruly restrictions related to textiles and apparel are expected to restrain the down and feather market. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Down and Feather Market’.

Key Takeaways of Down and Feather Market

The US holds more than 80% of the market share due to an increasing demand for modern bedding styles.

India accounts for more than 20% of the market share decorating and re-modelling practices that have turned out to be fashionable.

China holds a significant share on the whole, as it does produce 70% of the market share. Europe is one of the key importers of down and feather from China.





“Growing demand for several down-based taping jackets, snowboard jackets, and likewise to render protection from cold is expected to drive the down and feather market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Applied DNA Sciences Inc., in September 2019, entered into partnership with Navarpluma S.L. for utilizing the SigNature DNA System for fabric materials’ traceability in down and feathers market.

Dormiente, in 2022, tabled its new-fangled latex mattress Personal Fits, which could be customized to be used as a suit.

Emma, in 2022, put forth the smart mattress called ‘Motion – available under Emma and Dunlopillo’. The core element is ‘Contour Interaction’. This motion does measure the pressure put on mattress. The ‘Motion’ is abreast with patented and proven ‘Diamond Degree’ technology, which ascertains proper deep sleep temperature.

Prauden, in 2021, came up with anti-bacterial coated down containing special antibiotic processing. This claims of rendering ~99% anti-bacterial effect.

Travel Blue has its feather neck pillow that consists of 15% goose down feathers and 85% duck feathers inside a 100% cotton satin case. The company holds the distinction of tabling the very first feather neck pillow.

Allied Feather & Down company is into partnership with slaughterhouses and farmers for sourcing sustainable down, thereby contributing to animal welfare practices.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the down and feather market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on product type (feather and down), by origin (duck and goose), and by application (apparels, bedding products, and sleeping bags and outdoor gear).

Market by Category

By Product Type:

Feather

Down

By Origin:

Duck

Goose

By Application:

Apparels

Bedding Products

Sleeping Bags and Outdoor Gear





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





