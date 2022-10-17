Vera Therapeutics to Present Final Phase 2 Results of MAU868 in Kidney Transplant Recipients with Reactivated BK Virus Infection and New Analysis of Phase 2a JANUS Trial of Atacicept in IgA Nephropathy at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week…

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, announced two new abstracts featuring new clinical data on the Company’s two product candidates, MAU868 in kidney transplant and atacicept in immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). These data are to be presented in oral and poster sessions, respectively, at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2022 Annual Meeting, being held November 3-6, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The oral presentation on MAU868 includes final results from the Phase 2 clinical trial of MAU868 versus placebo to treat BKV in kidney transplant patients. The poster presentation on atacicept includes a new analysis of previously presented clinical data from the Phase 2a JANUS clinical trial evaluating atacicept in patients with IgAN.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: A Randomized Phase 2 Study of MAU868 vs. Placebo to Treat BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Recipients Date and Time: November 5, 2022, 4:48 PM ET Presentation: Oral Session: Transplantation: Clinical Outcomes and Biomarkers Abstract Number: SA-OR43 Location: W240, Orange County Convention Center, West Building Presenter: Stanley C. Jordan, M.D., FASN, FAST, Director of Nephrology & Transplant Immunology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles Title: Atacicept Reduces Serum Immune Complex Levels in Patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN) Date and Time: November 5, 2022, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET Presentation: Poster Session: Glomerular Diseases: IgA and Complement-Mediated GN Abstract Number: SA-PO655 Location: Exhibit Hall, Orange County Convention Center, West Building Presenter: Jonathan Barratt, Ph.D., FRCP, The Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine, University of Leicester, U.K.



About MAU868

MAU868, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody, has the potential to neutralize infection by blocking BK Virus (BKV) virions from binding to host cells. BK Virus is a polyoma virus that can be reactivated in settings of immunosuppression, such as in kidney transplant. It is a leading cause of kidney transplant loss and transplant-associated morbidity; there are currently no approved treatments for BKV. Vera holds an exclusive worldwide license from Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., for the development and commercialization of MAU868 in all indications.

About Atacicept

Atacicept is an investigational recombinant fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that contains the soluble transmembrane activator and calcium-modulating cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor that binds to the cytokines B lymphocyte stimulator (BlyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL). These cytokines are members of the tumor necrosis factor family that promote B-cell survival and autoantibody production associated with certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and lupus nephritis. Atacicept showed a dose-dependent effect on key biomarkers and clinical markers in a Phase 2a clinical study in patients with IgAN. Vera believes atacicept is positioned for best-in-class potential, targeting B cells and plasma cells to reduce autoantibodies and having been administered to more than 1,400 patients in clinical studies across different indications.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Vera’s anticipated oral presentation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2022 Annual Meeting, and Vera’s product candidates, strategy, and regulatory matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Vera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

