Insights Into The Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the multiple sclerosis drugs market size is expected to grow from $24.75 billion in 2021 to $26.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the multiple sclerosis drugs market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The multiple sclerosis drugs market is expected to reach $33.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The growth of multiple sclerosis drugs market is aided by the support from government as well as non-government organization.

Key Trends In The Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market

The companies are rapidly intensifying their efforts to focus on new product launches to cater to the rising demands for MS drugs. The multiple sclerosis requires a lifelong treatment, which increases the overall cost of treating a patient. In order to provide better and effective treatment companies in the multiple sclerosis market are developing drugs specific to the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Overview Of The Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market

The multiple sclerosis drugs market consists of sale of multiple sclerosis drugs and related services. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the protective fat layer called myelin, around the nerve fibers and causes problems with muscle control, vision and other body functions. It is a disease that affects brain, spinal cord and the optic nerves resulting in loss of balance, coordination and compromised vision. The disease can result in long term disability.

• By Drug Class: Immunomodulators, Immunosuppressants, Interferons, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores

• By Route of Administration: Oral Drugs, Parenteral Drugs

• By Geography: The global multiple sclerosis drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Biogen, Novartis, Roche, Bayer HealthCare, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Actelion Pharmaceutical, EMD Serono, AbbVie Inc., Betaseron, CinnoVex, Extavia, Rebif and Tysabr.

