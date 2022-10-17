Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the pharmaceutical drugs market size is predicted to grow from $ 1.07 trillion in 2021 to $1.13 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60%. The growth in the pharmaceutical drug market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pharmaceutical drugs market growth is expected to reach $1,635.128 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.50%. The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. These factors are expected to increase the patient pool globally, thereby driving the pharmaceutical drugs market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

Early Rx-to-OTC switch, or switching the product from prescription to non-prescription status, is a key trend in the dermatology drugs market. Traditionally, the Rx-to-OTC status conversion was generally observed at a phase nearing the patent expiry or after. However, forward-thinking companies are now looking at switching from Rx-to-OTC well in advance of the patent expiry of the drug. This helps the manufacturer to capitalize on the pharmaceutical drug market opportunities for the product. Early Rx-to-OTC switching also provides an additional benefit as a way to recover all the expenses incurred on the product by the company. For example, in 2020, FDA has switched three prescription drugs to OTC including Voltaren for arthritis pain, olopatadine hydrochloride 0.1% and 0.2% (Pataday Twice Daily Relief and Pataday Once Daily Relief) for temporary relief of itchy and red eyes due to pollen, ragweed and grass.

Overview Of The Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

The pharmaceutical drug market consists of sales of goods and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce and sell pharmaceutical drugs used to treat various diseases. This pharmaceutical drugs market forecast includes establishments that produce drugs such as cardiovascular drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, genito-urinary drugs, hematology drugs and other drugs used to treat cardiovascular diseases, rare genetic disorders, infections, metabolic disorders, cancers, respiratory diseases and others.

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Cardiovascular Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs

· By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

· By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

· By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

· By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

· Subsegments Covered: Anti-Hypertensive Drugs, Hypolipidemics, Anti Thrombotics, Other Drugs for Cardiovascular Diseases (Congestive Heart Failure, Anti-Arrhythmic and Anti-Anginal Drugs), Acne Drugs, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Other Drugs for Dermatology Diseases, Antacids, Antiulcerants, Vitamin and Minerals, Antiobesity, Antiemetics and Antinauseants, Antidiarrhoeals, Hormonal Contraceptives, Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy, Drugs for Infertility, Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction, Drugs for Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, Drugs for Infections and Others, Drugs for Hormonal Replacement Therapy, Diuretics, Blood Products, Anemia and Other Blood Disorder Drugs, Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Others (Anthelminthic, Antiprotozoal), Anti Diabetics Drugs, Anti-Thyroid Drugs, Others (Hyperparathyroidism, Hypopituitarism, Hypoadrenalism), Drugs for Rheumatoid Arthritis, Muscle Relaxants, Other Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Analgesics, Anti-Parkinsons Drugs, Anesthetics, Anti-Epileptics, Other CNS Drugs, Lung Cancer Drugs, Pancreatic Cancer Drugs, Breast Cancer Drugs, Prostate Cancer Drugs, Ovarian Cancer Drugs, Colorectal Cancer Drugs, Gastric Cancer Drugs, Kidney Cancer Drugs, Brain Tumor Drugs, Thyroid Cancer Drugs, Skin Cancer Drugs, Bladder Cancer Drugs, Cervical Cancer Drugs, Blood Cancer Drugs, Others (Kaposi Sarcoma, AIDS-Related Lymphoma, Anal Cancer, Bone Cancer, Retinoblastoma, Testicular Cancer, Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer, Mouth Cancer, Neuroblastoma), Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication, Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy), Anti-Asthmatics and COPD Drugs, Cough and Cold Preparations

· By Geography: The global pharmaceutical drugs global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the pharmaceutical drugs global market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi S.A, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxosmithKline, AstraZenec, Merck & Co and CJ Corp.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of pharmaceutical drugs market. The market report analyzes pharmaceutical drugs market size, pharmaceutical drugs market growth drivers, pharmaceutical drugs market segments, pharmaceutical drugs global market major players, pharmaceutical drugs market growth across geographies, and pharmaceutical drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The pharmaceutical drugs global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

