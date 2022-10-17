Silver Nitrate Market Size to Hit US$6.2 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 2.4% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising demand for silver nitrate in photographic films and jewelry is propelling the growth prospects in the silver nitrate market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the silver nitrate is an inorganic compound that is formed by the combination of silver with nitric acid. This compound is known as lunar caustic and is a superior anti-microbial agent, antiseptic, anti-infective and precursor to various silver compounds, thereby having flourishing applicability in the medical & pharmaceutical sector. The increasing demand for silver nitrate for cauterizing, sclerosing, wart treatment and others is fueling its growth scope and acts as a driving factor in the silver nitrate industry. The disruptions led by the covid-19 outbreak impacted the silver nitrate market due to logistics restrictions, disturbance in medical infrastructure, demand and supply gaps and other lockdown restrictions. However, significant recovery in the major end-use sector is boosting the demand for silver nitrate for a wide range of applicability and utilization in electronics, jewelry, pharmaceuticals and others. Thus, the silver nitrate industry is anticipated to grow rapidly and contribute to the silver nitrate market size during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Silver Nitrate market highlights the following areas -

North America dominates the Silver Nitrate Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for the medical & pharmaceutical sector and urbanization trends, thereby boosting growth in this region.

The flourishing medical & pharmaceutical sector across the world is propelling the demand for silver nitrate for various applications such as disinfectants, wart removal and others due to excellent anti-microbial and anti-infective features, thereby influencing the growth in the silver nitrate market size.

The demand for silicones type is significantly growing for photography & jewelry applications due to their superior properties such as high reflectivity, luster and utilization in plating.

However, the toxic impacts of silver nitrate on health act as a challenging factor in the silver nitrate industry.



Segmental Analysis:

Silver Nitrate Market Segment Analysis – by Grade: The USP grade segment held a significant Silver Nitrate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growing applicability and utilization of USP grade in the medical and pharmaceutical sector are thereby fuelling its growth. Thus, the USP grade segment is anticipated to grow rapidly growing during the forecast period.

Silver Nitrate Market Segment Analysis – by Application: The photography & jewelry sector held a significant Silver Nitrate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. With the rapid increase in jewelry demand and consumption, the demand for silver nitrate for utilization in silver finishing and electroplating is anticipated to grow, which, in turn, is projected to boost the growth scope for photography & jewelry applications in the silver nitrate market during the forecast period.

Silver Nitrate Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: North America held the largest Silver Nitrate Market share in 2021 up to 33.5%. The robust demand for silver nitrate or lunar caustic in this region is influenced by the growing medical & pharmaceutical sector, established manufacturing base and urbanization. The medical & pharmaceutical sector in North America is growing rapidly owing to growth factors such as established medical & healthcare infrastructure, rising chronic health cases and surgical advancements.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Silver Nitrate industry are -

1. American Elements

2. Avantor

3. GFS Chemicals

4. Merck

5. ProChem



