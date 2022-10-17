Rice Protein Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast 2022-2027

Rice Protein Market Global Outlook 2022-2027

The growing shift from animal products towards a plant-based diet is one of the major factors catalyzing the demand for rice protein worldwide.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rice Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global rice protein market size reached US$ 745.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 898.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.07% during 2022-2027.

Rice protein has been derived from whole-grain brown rice through hydrolysis, separation washing, sifting, drying, sieving, and milling. It has various functional benefits, such as improving texture, promoting ease of dry flow, increasing water solubility, and masking off-flavors in food products. Rice protein is extensively used as a stabilizer, formulation aid, thickener, and texturizer in soup mixes, breakfast cereals, dairy product analogs, baked goods, fats and oils, plant and grain products, pasta, processed fruits, vegetables and juices, etc., as it is considered uniquely nutritious and hypoallergenic. It finds widespread applications across several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage (F&B), animal feed, etc.

Rice Protein Market Trends:

The escalating demand for a plant-based diet to avoid the consumption of animal derivatives, owing to the concentration of toxins, allergens, unnecessary calories, and additional processing, is primarily driving the rice protein market. Besides this, the elevating product requirement in cereals, yogurt, cooked dishes, and infant food formula, on account of its high bioavailability and absorption properties, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of rice protein in sports nutritional supplements to build strength as it aids in fat burning, fast muscle recovery, weight loss, and reduced cholesterol levels in plasma and liver is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing need for gluten-free products, owing to the rising number of individuals suffering from gas, cramping, bloating, and digestive discomfort from dairy items, is expected to bolster the rice protein market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Rice Protein Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Rice Protein Isolates

• Rice Protein Concentrates

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics

• Animal Feed

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

