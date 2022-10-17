Liquid Silicone Rubber Market 2028: Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players at Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The key players in the market are Avantor, Inc.; Beacon Medtech Solutions; Dow Inc.; MOMENTIVE; Wacker Chemie AG; CHT Germany GmbH; Elkem Asa among others.

ISLE OF MAN, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Liquid Silicone Rubber?

Liquid silicone rubber is a platinum-cured, high-purity, two-component silicone that is ideally formulated for the production of technical components requiring strength, resistance, and high quality. LSRs are viscous but pumpable substances that are processed primarily by liquid injection moulding (LIM).

Due to their distinct chemical structures, the various grades of liquid silicone rubber have distinct physical properties. Liquid silicone rubber has no chemical reaction with other substances, including alkaline or acidic substances. It is resistant to water, oxidation, ultraviolet light, ozone, and radiation. As a result of its physical and thermal stability, liquid silicone rubber is favoured over other elastomeric polymers. In addition, the material can maintain its physical properties over a broad temperature range, including extreme high and low points. Healthcare, automotive, consumer goods, electrical, and electronic industries are major liquid silicone rubber consumers.

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Size Analysis:

The global liquid silicone rubber market size was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. The demand for liquid silicone rubber is anticipated to surge owing to the growing adoption in various industries, including automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and consumer goods.

In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in the production of automobiles, resulting in an enormous demand for liquid silicone rubber. Liquid silicone rubber is used in numerous automotive applications, including tyre additives, engine gaskets, navigation displays, and foam padding. In addition, the increasing use of liquid silicone rubber in medical implants and devices is driving the market growth for liquid silicone rubber.

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Drivers:

The major drivers for the market are:

• Increasing demand from the healthcare industry

• The growing automotive industry

• The rising popularity of 3D printing technology

Healthcare and automotive industries are the two major end-use sectors for liquid silicone rubber. The Healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing end-use industries for liquid silicone rubber, globally. This can be attributed to the increasing use of medical devices and implants made from LSR, owing to its superior biocompatibility and flexibility properties. Moreover, LSR is also used in catheters, as it exhibits low friction against human tissue. The automotive industry is another major consumer of LSR, as it is extensively used in various applications such as seals & gaskets, hoses, spark plug boots, and fuel lines & pumps. With the growing popularity of 3D printing technology, there is a significant potential for the use of LSR in this application.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share for liquid silicone rubber in 2021. The rising trend of industrialization, coupled with increased use of liquid silicone rubber in the automotive and healthcare industries, is the primary factor driving the market growth of liquid silicone rubber in this region. India is one of the largest markets for medical device and equipment production. In addition, the expansion of electronic manufacturing capacities in Asia-Pacific is driving the demand for liquid silicone rubbers. For end users in this region, market participants are presenting extensive product portfolios, including sealants, coatings, single- or two-component liquid rubbers, and adhesives. South Korea is one of the most important markets for liquid silicone rubbers in this region, which can be attributed to the country's expanding cosmetics industry.

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The key players in the market are Avantor, Inc.; Beacon Medtech Solutions; Dow Inc.; MOMENTIVE; Wacker Chemie AG; CHT Germany GmbH; Elkem Asa; KCC Silicone Corporation; Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.; and Stockwell Elastometrics Inc.

Dow Corning is the largest player in the liquid silicone rubber market with a share of more than 20%. The company has a strong presence in North America and Europe and is also expanding its footprint in Asia Pacific. It has a diversified product portfolio with products for different applications such as healthcare, automotive, electronics, etc.

Wacker Chemie is the second largest player in the liquid silicone rubber market with a share of more than 15%. The company has leading position in Europe and is also expanding its operations in Asia Pacific and North America. It offers a wide range of products for different applications such as construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, etc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical is the third largest player in the liquid silicone rubber market with a share of more than 10%. The company has strong presence in Asia Pacific and Japan and is also expanding its operations in North America and Europe. It offers a wide range of products for different applications such as automotive, electrical & electronics, healthcare, etc.

