Analysis of Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Portrays Revenue of USD 40 Billion by 2031 and CAGR of ~3% During 2022-2031 – Kenneth Research

Key Companies Outlined in the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Research Report by Kenneth Research Include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Internatonal GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Lupin Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic, and other market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on the “ Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market ” for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031, which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market Segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Market Scope of Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market:

Market Size Value in 2021 ~ USD 20 Billion Market Forecast Value in 2031 ~ USD 40 Billion Growth Rate (CAGR) of Antihypertensive Drugs Market (Global) ~3% Forecast Period of Antihypertensive Drugs Market (Global) 2022 – 2031

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Size:

The global antihypertensive drugs market is predicted to acquire around USD 40 billion by the end of 2031 and by growing at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period. In addition, the market garnered around USD 20 billion in 2021. The startling increase in the prevalence of hypertension around the world is to blame for the growth of the market. According to information released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021, there were around 1.28 billion persons worldwide who suffer with hypertension, with over two-thirds of them residing in low-and middle-income nations.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082827

Furthermore, a person with high blood pressure is prone to further problems like aneurysm, cardiac arrest, kidney failure, and heart failure. As a result, early timely detection and control of hypertension with antihypertensive medications are necessary for its therapy. On the market there are a variety of hypertension medications such as beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors, vasodialotors, and diurectis. Additionally, they support the global effort to reduce the high mortality rate associated with hypertension. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 47% of adults in the U.S. alone suffer from hypertension, and over 670,000 fatalities in 2020 had hypertension as a major contributing factor.

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Key Takeaways

The North American region gains the largest portion of the revenue

The ACE inhibitors segment to influence the revenue graph

The hospital pharmacy segment retains a sizable presence in the market

Growing Elderly population and Increasing Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost the Market Growth

Antihypertensive medications that regulate blood pressure in elderly individuals are in higher demand. As a result, the market for antihypertensive medications globally is anticipated to rise. According to the data provided by the United States Census Bureau in 2020, the population of Americans aged 65 and above has dramatically increased since 2010 rising by almost 34% i.e., around 3.8 million people. Whereas, the percentage of people over 60 worldwide is predicted to increase from 12% in 7 years back to 23%, 28 years ahead (2050).

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/antihypertensive-drugs-market/10082827

Furthermore, one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular diseases (CVD) which is the main cause of death, is high blood pressure (BP). High BP is a contributing factor in roughly 54% of strokes and 47% of coronary heart illnesses worldwide. Additionally, according to WHO statistics, in 2019, cardiovascular illnesses claimed the lives of close to 17.9 million individuals worldwide.

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Regional Synopsis

The global antihypertensive drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Higher Rates of Obesity and High intake of Dietary Sodium to Fuel the North American Market

By the end of 2031, it is anticipated that the North American market to hold the largest market share owing to the easy access to antihypertensive drug therapy, an increase in the patient pool of geriatric patients, higher rates of obesity, and high intake of dietary sodium which increase the prevalence of hypertension among its population. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), from 1999-2000 to 2017-2020 obesity rates in the United States rose from 30.5% to 41.9%.

Moreover, a rise in dietary sodium is associated with elevated blood pressure, which raises the risk of CVDs. Nearly 90% of Americans according to the CDC, exceed the daily intake of sodium that is less than 2300 mg.

Increased Adoption of Hypertensive Drugs to Propel the Asia Pacific Market

On the back of rising awareness of hypertension and the usage of hypertensive medications, the market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to expand more rapidly throughout the forecast period. Growing economies such as India, China, and Malaysia are expected to benefit from the burgeoning biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life science sectors. For instance, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) estimates that the domestic pharmaceutical market in India to grow to a value of around USD 120 billion in 2021 from its current estimated value of USD 42 billion.

Get a Sample PDF of the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082827

The study further incorporates the Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecasts future opportunities in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market, Segmentation by Drug Class

Calcium Channel Blockers

ACE Inhibitors

Adrenergic Blockers

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARB)

Diuretics

Vasodilators

Others

On account of its advantages in decreasing blood pressure by relaxing the veins and arteries, the ACE inhibitors segment is anticipated to experience the greatest increase throughout the forecast period. Additionally, they aid in the treatment of conditions including diabetes and chronic kidney disorders in addition to being useful in the treatment of hypertension. For instance, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) reported in 2021 that more than 1 in 7 U.S. adults or around 37 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figures, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082827

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

The hospital pharmacy segment is projected to hold a substantial market share by the end of 2031. The expansion of hospitals around the world is responsible for the growth of the segment. Hospital pharmacies are a vital part of healthcare facilities and are in charge of a sizeable share of their earnings. As hospitals multiply, so do the number of its pharmacies. As an illustration, in 2020 there were 6,095 hospitals in the U.S., 8,240 in Japan, and 10,900 in Columbia. In addition, antihypertensive drugs require a prescription from hospital-based specialized healthcare professionals, which supports the expansion of the segment. Nonetheless, owing to the rising internet penetration and easily accessible, online pharmacy is experiencing lucrative growth.

A few of the market leaders in the global antihypertensive drugs market that are profiled by Kenneth Research include AstraZeneca, Boehriger Ingelheim International GmbH, and Johnson & Johnson Services. Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Lupin Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic, and others.

Do You Have Any Queries or Specific Requirements? Ask Our Expert: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082827

Recent Developments in Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market

On May 17 th ,2022, the advantages of the Symplicity Blood Pressure Procedure with the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) system, which aids in achieving target blood pressure level ranges, were unveiled by Medtronic.

,2022, the advantages of the Symplicity Blood Pressure Procedure with the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) system, which aids in achieving target blood pressure level ranges, were unveiled by Medtronic. On July 30th,2021, the UPTRAVI (selexipag) injectable has been given FDA approval for intravenous (IV) applications in adult patients with WHO functional class (FC) II-III who are momentarily unable to take oral medicine, according to a statement from Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Browse More Related Reports:

Organs-on-Chips Market Segmentation by Organ Type (Lung, Intestine, Kidney, Brain, Liver, and Others); by Offering (Product, and Services); by Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Disease Modeling, and Others); and by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Segmentation by Type (Generic, and Innovative); by Synthesis Type (Synthetic, and Biotech); by Therapeutic Application (Communicable Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, and Other Therapeutic Applications); by Business Mode (Captive, and Merchant)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Mammography Market Segmentation by Product (Analog Mammography, Digital Mammography, and Breast Tomosynthesis Systems); by Technology (2-D, 3-D, and Combined 2D & 3D Mammography); and by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Japan PPE Gloves Market Segmentation by Type (Reusable, and Disposable); by Material (Latex, Nitrile, Neoprene, Kevlar, Leather, Vinyl, and Others); by Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline); by End-User Industry (Chemical, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Construction, Automotive, and Others)-Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030Japan PPE Gloves Market Segmentation by Type (Reusable, and Disposable); by Material (Latex, Nitrile, Neoprene, Kevlar, Leather, Vinyl, and Others); by Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline); by End-User Industry (Chemical, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Construction, Automotive, and Others)-Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Segmentation by Product (Consumables, System & Software, and Equipment); by Process (Process Monitoring & Quality Control, Cell Processing, and Cell Preservation, Distribution & Handling); by Cell Type (T-Cells, Stem Cells, and Other Cells); by End-User {Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Biopharmaceuticals & Biotech Companies, Cell Banks, Research Institutes, and Other End-Users)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609