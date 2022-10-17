Brand Licensing Market Worth US$ 384490 million by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Licensing market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Brand Licensing market during 2022-2028.

Brand Licensing market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The global Brand Licensing market size is projected to reach US$ 384490 million by 2028, from US$ 275940 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2028.



Global Brand Licensing Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software/Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

Applications: -

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

In terms of product, apparels is the largest segment, with a share over 17%. And in terms of application, the largest application is entertainment, followed by corporate trademarks/brand.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America is the largest market, with a share about 57%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 36 percent.

Major players in the global market include: -

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS)

Major League Baseball

Learfield IMG College

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Hasbro

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

WarnerMedia

Global brand licensing key players include The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Authentic Brands Group, WarnerMedia, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 45%.

