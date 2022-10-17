Global Video Streaming Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of ~21% During 2022-2031; Rising Adoption of Digital Media to Elevate Growth – Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the Global Video Streaming Market Research Report by Kenneth Research are Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Kaltura, Inc., Netflix Inc., International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video), Wowza Media Systems, LLC., Hulu, LLC and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Video Streaming Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Video Streaming Market Size:

The global video streaming market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of ~21% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The growth of the market can be attributed to rising adoption of digital media. In 2022, there would be more than 4.50 billion users of social media, or more than 55% of the world's population. Social media contains millions of video available which doesn’t required to be downloaded. Majority of content available on social media is free. Hence this factor is estimated to increase the demand for digital media, hence boosting the market growth.

Video streaming is the continuous transfer of video files from a server to a client. Users can watch videos online without downloading them thanks to video streaming. Movies, television shows, YouTube videos, and livestreamed content are all examples of streaming video content. Further, increasing number of people having video subscription is anticipated to drive the market growth. More than 80% of American households have at least one subscription to a video streaming service.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085934

Global Video Streaming Market: Key Takeaways

North America to garner the highest revenue

Smart phone & tablet segment to propel the highest growth

Asia Pacific region to have the significant growth

Surging Educational Video Content Trend to Boost Market Growth

Videos could improve student learning retention, which can have a significant positive effect on education. When watching a video, viewers retain more than 90% of the message, compared to only 10% when reading. Webinars and video lectures are among the items in this category. Universities, colleges, and other educational institutions today produce interactive content and communicate it via video presentations. They are effectively disseminating knowledge in this way through the use of technology. Hence this factor is estimated to influence the growth of the market.

Also there are large number of educational videos available on the internet. Nearly 60% of internet users in the Philippines reported watching tutorials, educational films, and how-to videos online on a weekly basis during the fourth quarter of 2021, giving the country the biggest global reach for online learning videos. South African internet users came in second, with almost 60 percent of respondents saying they watched educational videos. It was also estimated that, approximately 50% of YouTube user in America watches YouTube videos to learn new things.

Global Video Streaming Market: Regional Overview

The global video streaming market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Video Streaming Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/video-streaming-market/10085934

Rise in Population Percentage Watching Online Streaming to Drive the Growth of the Market in North America Region

The video streaming market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031, backed by large number of population watching online streaming. In 2018, approximately 40% of Americans watched live streams of internet material, up significantly from about 20% in 2017, according to Nielsen's U.S. Video 360 Report 2018. Further, improvement in cloud based streaming services has also expected to boost the market growth.

Growing Penetration of Internet to Favor Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The market is Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow further owing to the increasing penetration of internet over the forecast period. Considering that it is the most populous region on earth, the Asia-Pacific region has the most internet users. China had over 930 million internet users as of January 2021, while India came in second with approximately 620 million subscribers.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Get a Sample PDF of Global Video Streaming Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085934

Global Video Streaming Market, Segmentation by Platform

Gaming Consoles

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

The smartphones & tablets segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2031. The growth of the segment can be attributed to growing adoption of smartphones by people in order to stream videos. There are currently about 5 billion smartphone users worldwide, which translates to an ownership rate of about 80%. By March 2022, it was estimated that more than 55% of Americans watched digital video content on their smartphones, compared to about 50% of respondents who claimed the same about watching video on a smart TV, a more well-known device for online video consumption.

Global Video Streaming Market, Segmentation by Type

Live Video Streaming

Non-Liner Video Streaming

The non-linear video streaming segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2031, backed by increasing preference for non-linear video streaming platform. Various non-linear video streaming platform such as Netflix, YouTube, and more, are gaining popularity owing to their availability for 24/7. Around 160 million hours of programming were watched each day by Netflix users in all the countries where it is now available.



Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085934

Global Video Streaming Market, Segmentation by Solution

Internet Protocol TV

Over-the-Top

Pay-Tv

Global Video Streaming Market, Segmentation by Service

Consulting

Managed Services

Training & Support

Global Video Streaming Market, Segmentation by User

Enterprise

Corporate Communications

Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations

Marketing & Client Engagement

Training & Development

Consumer

Real-Time Entertainment

Web Browsing & Advertising

Gaming

Social Networking

E-Learning

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global video streaming market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Kaltura, Inc., Netflix Inc., International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video), Wowza Media Systems, LLC., Hulu, LLC and other key market players.



For More Information or Query or Required Customization @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085934

Recent Development in the Global Video Streaming Market

In July 15, 2020, The general availability of Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), a new fully managed service that makes it simple to set up live, interactive video streams for a web or mobile application in just a few minutes, was announced by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company.

In August 24, 2022, Netflix and the exceptional filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK have launched an exciting, multi-year creative relationship. According to the agreement, Raj & DK will create and produce their forthcoming movies for Netflix under the D2R Films label.

Browse More Related Reports:

Cloud TV Market Analysis by Development (Public Cloud, and Private Cloud); by Device (STBs, and Mobile Phones & Connected TVs); by Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprise, and Large Enterprise); and by Vertical (Telecom Companies, and Media Organization & Broadcast)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Remote Control Products-Hobby Market Analysis by Product (RC Car, RC Plane, RC Truck, RC Helicopter, RC Drone, RC Bike, and Others); by Age Group (Below 18 Years, 18-34 Years, 35-54 Years, and Above 54 Years); by Power Type (Electric, Nitro, Gas, and Others); and by Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021-2031

5G Market Analysis by Applications (Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing & Utilities, Retail, and Others); by Component (Device-to-Device Communication, Phantom Cells, and Others); and by Offerings (Services, Software, and Hardware)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Segmentation by Product (Radar & Satellite Communication System, Telecommunication Equipment, Scanner System, and Others); by Component (Power & Battery, and Frequency Sources & Related Components, Antennas & Transceiver, Sensors & Controls, and Others); by Application (5G & Small Cell Concept, Millimeter Wave Therapy, and Others); by License Type (Light Licensed, Fully Licensed, and Unlicensed Frequency); by Installation; by Transmission Frequency; and by End-User-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021-2031

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market Segmentation by Type (Hardware, Software, and Services); Application (Display Terminals, Industrial PCs, and Interface Software); and by End-Users (Automotive, Healthcare, Food Industry, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609