Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022”, the radiopharmaceuticals market is predicted to grow from $5.63 billion in 2021 to $5.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The radiopharmaceuticals share is expected to reach $7.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.50%. The increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is projected to drive the demand for the radiopharmaceuticals market.
Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of radiopharmaceuticals market:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3471&type=smp
Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends
Research collaborations and partnerships are gaining significant popularity in the radiopharmaceuticals market over recent years. Major companies operating in the radiopharmaceuticals market are collaborating with other industry players to conduct R&D activities to expand their business. For instance, in March 2020, Debiopharm, a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company, signed a research agreement with 3B Pharmaceuticals (3BP), a Germany-based biotechnology firm, to develop the Debio 0228 radioligand program, targeting CAIX (Carbonic Anhydrase 9) enzyme to fight the progression of cancer.
Overview Of The Radiopharmaceuticals Market
The radiopharmaceuticals global market consists of sales of radiopharmaceuticals and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce radiopharmaceuticals used in treating cancer, cardiovascular, and other diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patients, monitored via specific imaging devices, and used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.
Learn more on the global radiopharmaceuticals market research report at:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiopharmaceutical-global-market-report
Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Others
• By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neuroendocrinnology, Neurology, Nephrology, Others
• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Others
• By Geography: The global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bayer, GE Healthcare, Novartis AG, Cardinal Health, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of radiopharmaceuticals market. The market report analyzes radiopharmaceuticals global market size, radiopharmaceuticals global market growth drivers, radiopharmaceuticals global market segments, radiopharmaceuticals global market major players, radiopharmaceuticals global market growth across geographies, and radiopharmaceuticals global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The radiopharmaceuticals global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:
Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/immunochemistry-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report
Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report
Interventional Radiology Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-radiology-global-market-report
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC