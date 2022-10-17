Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022”, the radiopharmaceuticals market is predicted to grow from $5.63 billion in 2021 to $5.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The radiopharmaceuticals share is expected to reach $7.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.50%. The increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is projected to drive the demand for the radiopharmaceuticals market.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends

Research collaborations and partnerships are gaining significant popularity in the radiopharmaceuticals market over recent years. Major companies operating in the radiopharmaceuticals market are collaborating with other industry players to conduct R&D activities to expand their business. For instance, in March 2020, Debiopharm, a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company, signed a research agreement with 3B Pharmaceuticals (3BP), a Germany-based biotechnology firm, to develop the Debio 0228 radioligand program, targeting CAIX (Carbonic Anhydrase 9) enzyme to fight the progression of cancer.

Overview Of The Radiopharmaceuticals Market

The radiopharmaceuticals global market consists of sales of radiopharmaceuticals and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce radiopharmaceuticals used in treating cancer, cardiovascular, and other diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patients, monitored via specific imaging devices, and used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Others

• By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neuroendocrinnology, Neurology, Nephrology, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Others

• By Geography: The global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bayer, GE Healthcare, Novartis AG, Cardinal Health, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The market report analyzes radiopharmaceuticals global market size, radiopharmaceuticals global market growth drivers, radiopharmaceuticals global market segments, radiopharmaceuticals global market major players, radiopharmaceuticals global market growth across geographies, and radiopharmaceuticals global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

