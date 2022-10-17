Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2022”, the pediatric vaccine market size is predicted to grow from $31.44 billion in 2021 to $36.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.50%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pediatric vaccine market growth is expected to reach $57.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.90%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, and pneumonia in the age group of 15 years and below will contribute to the growth of the pediatric vaccines market.

Key Trends In The Pediatric Vaccine Market

As per the pediatric vaccine market research, the demand for novel vaccines is steadily growing to deliver improved immunization against challenging infectious diseases (e.g. tuberculosis, HIV/ AIDS) and non-communicable chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Novel approaches to vaccine development include structural immunogenic design, gene-based vaccine platforms, and effective adjuvant recombinant antigen formulations. To meet the increasing demand for novel vaccines, there is a continuous quest for pediatric vaccine manufacturers and developers for innovation of vaccine design and manufacturing technologies.

Overview Of The Pediatric Vaccine Market

The pediatric vaccines market consists of sales of pediatric vaccines and its related services used to provide immunity to infants and children for specific diseases. The pediatric vaccine is a preparation of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that are administered to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Pediatric vaccines are used in childhood immunization schedules to enhance a child’s immunity or prevent diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, Hepatitis B, polio, and many other infectious and non-infectious diseases.

Market Segmentation

· By Vaccine Type: Monovalent, Multivalent

· By Technology: Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate, Other Technologies

· By Application: Infectious Disease, Allergy, Cancer

· By Geography: The global pediatric vaccine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the pediatric vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, AstraZeneca plc, CSL Limited, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of pediatric vaccine market.

