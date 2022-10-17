Insights Into The Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2022”, the transdermal skin patches market is expected to grow from $6.80 billion in 2021 to $7.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The transdermal skin patch market is expected to reach $8.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%. The advances in the modern technologies contribute to the growth of transdermal skin patches market.

Key Trends In The Transdermal Skin Patches Market

Major companies in the market are increasingly opting for acquisitions and collaborations to enhance and expand their footprint for the growth of the transdermal skin patches market. The strategic merger and acquisition and collaboration followed by the players in the transdermal skin patches market allows the companies to take technological advantage by acquiring the technology which allows them to get ahead in the competition.

Overview Of The Transdermal Skin Patches Market

The transdermal skin patches market consists of sales of transdermal skin patches products and related services used to provide medicine to the human body through patches. Transdermal skin patches involve the use of adhesive patches made up of polymers that contains drugs. The drugs from these patches are absorbed into the body and eventually into the blood stream eliminating the drug delivery through pill, or injections.

Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Matrix, Drug in Adhesive, Reservoir, Vapor

• By Type: Fentanyl Transdermal Patch, Nicotine Transdermal Patch, Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch, Clonidine Transdermal Patch, Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch, Others

• By Application: Pain Relief, Nicotine Cessation, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Others

• By Geography: The global transdermal skin patches market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Teikoku Pharma, Mylan, Actavis, Mundipharma, Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical, Changzhou Siyao, Rfl Pharmaceutical, Teva, ProSolus Inc, Medipatch Inc, AdhexPharma, Medherant Limited, Nitto Denko, Noven Pharmaceuticals, 3M Pharmaceuticals, Accrux Ltd, Access Pharmaceuticals Inc, Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Purdue Pharma L.P., Abbott Laboratories, Aneva Drug Delivery Systems, Allergan plc, Corium International Inc., Immune Pharmaceuticals, Hercon Pharmaceuticals, Pocono and DURECT Corporation.

Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of transdermal skin patches global market.

