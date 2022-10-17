Social Commerce Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Social Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Social Commerce Global Market Report 2022”, the global social commerce market size is expected to increase from $449.36 billion in 2020 to $501.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The social commerce market growth is expected to reach $792.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.20%. The social commerce market forecast shows that the increase in social media usage is expected to propel the growth of the social commerce market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Social Commerce Market

One of the most popular social commerce market trends is big data technology. Big data is used as a software tool for processing, analyzing, and extracting large data. Big data technology in social commerce helps e-commerce companies in improving decision-making and enhancing their performance in operational processes. Big data resources are becoming more accessible to people and this also helps to detect fraudulent behavior in businesses.

Overview Of The Social Commerce Market

The social commerce global market consists of sales of social commerce services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for promoting and selling products or services. Social commerce is the incorporation of e-commerce and social media which is used for buying or selling goods or services directly within a social media platform such as Facebook and Instagram.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Personal And Beauty Care, Apparel, Accessories, Home Products, Health Supplements, Food And Beverage, Others

• By Device Type: Laptops And PCs, Mobiles, Others

• By Business Model: B2C, B2B, C2C

• By End User: Individual, Commercial

• By Geography: The global social commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the social commerce market are Facebook, Pinterest, Etsy Inc., Poshmark Inc., Paypal Payments Private Limited, iQIYI, Sina Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., Alibaba China Co Ltd.

