Biologics Global Market Estimated To Grow At 9% Rate

Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Biologics Global Market Report 2022”, the biologics market size is predicted to grow from $338.45 billion in 2021 to $382.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.90%. The growth in the biologics market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biologics market is expected to reach $540.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.10%. Technology is expected to be a continued driver of biologics market growth during this period. An area of particular development is likely to be physiology simulation modeling.

Key Trends In The Biologics Market

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised its regulations to eliminate outdated biologics requirements, thus allowing drug manufacturers to employ new manufacturing technologies, testing capabilities and biologics market analysis. Standard preparations (standard solutions containing a precisely known concentration of an element), which help to ensure safety, purity and potency of biologics can now be obtained from sources other than FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), or can be developed internally by the biologics license applicant.

Overview Of The Biologics Market

The biologics market report consists of sales of biologics and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce biologics to treat and prevent various microbial diseases and cancers. Biological products include a wide range of products such as vaccines, allergenics, somatic cells, tissues, and recombinant therapeutic proteins. This industry includes establishments that produce products that are composed of sugars, proteins, nucleic acids, and combination of all these substances isolated from humans, animal and microorganisms or produced from biotechnology methods. Specifically, most biologic medicines are developed using recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology.

Biologics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• Subsegments Covered: Anti-Cancer MAbs, Immunological MAbs, Anti-Infective Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Neuropharmacological MAbs, Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular MAbs, Other Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Metabolic Disorders Therapeutic Proteins, Cancer Therapeutic Proteins, Cardiovascular Therapeutic Proteins, Immunological Therapeutic Proteins, Other Therapeutic Proteins, Anti-Infective Vaccines, Autoimmunity Vaccines, Other Vaccines

• By Geography: The global biologics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the biologics market include AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Sanofi S.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxosmithKline, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and CSL.

The market report analyzes biologics global market size, biologics global market growth drivers, biologics global market segments, biologics global market major players, biologics global market growth across geographies, and biologics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

