Global Antidepressants Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antidepressants Global Market Report 2022”, the global antidepressants market size is expected to grow from $15.61 billion in 2021 to $16.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40%. The change in the antidepressants market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The antidepressants market share is expected to reach $22.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.20%.

The antidepressants market has also surged during the COVID-19 outbreak. The increasing number of cases and fatalities is affecting the mental health by elevating anxiety worldwide. People who are already living with mental health problems are experiencing increased stress levels over the COVID-19 outbreak. This has triggered the demand for antidepressant drugs.

Key Trends In The Antidepressants Market

The treatment for resistant depression is a gaining popularity among the antidepressant market trends. Ketamine is the new treatment that is used for anesthesia during surgery, stimulates the development of glutamate, and prompts the brain to form new neural connections. It makes the brain more adaptable and capable of developing new pathways and helps people to create more optimistic thoughts and behaviors. In 2019, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new ketamine depression drug esketamine which is one half of the ketamine compound. The drug must be administered as a nasal spray and patients must be taking another antidepressant at the same time. Also, the drugs can be prescribed to only those patients who have (unsuccessfully) tried two antidepressants before.

Overview Of The Antidepressants Market

The antidepressants market research consists of sales of antidepressants and related services that are used in retail pharmacies, hospitals and clinics. Antidepressants are drugs that can help to alleviate depressive symptoms, social anxiety disorder, anxiety disorders, seasonal affective disorder, and dysthymia, or moderate persistent depressive, as well as other conditions. The antidepressant medications available include the antagonists of SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake, MAOIs or monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, tetracyclic antidepressants and others.

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI), Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI)

• By Drug Class: Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Tricyclic Antidepressants

• By Depressive Disorder: Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder

• By Geography: The global antidepressants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the antidepressants market are Allergan PLC, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, H. Lundbeck AS.

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of antidepressants global market. The market report analyzes antidepressants global market size, antidepressants global market growth drivers, antidepressants global market segments, antidepressants global market major players, antidepressants market growth across geographies, and antidepressants market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The antidepressants market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

