Global Digestive Enzymes Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2022”, the digestive enzymes market size is expected to grow from $0.75 billion in 2021 to $0.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The digestive enzymes market is expected to reach $1.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder among different age groups drives the growth of the digestive enzymes market.

Key Trends In The Digestive Enzymes Market

The companies in digestive enzymes market are investing towards developing customized digestive enzymes. These customized digestive enzymes are condition-specific enzymes to support digestion for digestive sensitive patients and may contain multiple enzymes in the same product. The companies involved in manufacturing digestive enzymes are developing customized digestive enzymes to ease the digestion of different types of food.

Overview Of The Digestive Enzymes Market

The digestive enzymes market consists of sale of digestive enzymes and related services used to ease up the digestion of food in stomach. Digestive enzymes are enzymes in the digestive system that break large molecules into smaller digestible molecules to be absorbed by the body. The digestive enzymes market commercially provides these enzymes as dietary supplements or drugs to be taken orally when the body fails to produce enough enzymes naturally for the digestion of fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Enzyme Type: Carbohydrates, Protease, Lipase, Other Enzyme Types

• By Origin: Animal, Fungi, Microbial, Plant

• By Application: Indigestion, Chronic Pancreatitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Online Stores

• By Geography: The global digestive enzymes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Garden of Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Klaire Laboratories, Abbott Nutrition, AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc. Amway Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition, Metagenics Inc., Twinlab Corporation, Food State Inc., AST Enzymes, VEMO 99 OOD, Advanced Vital Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., Zeus Biotech Limited, Vox Nutrition Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., Metagenics, XYMOGEN Inc., Douglas Laboratories, Thorne Research, Integrative Therapeutics LLC, Pure Encapsulations, Ortho Molecular Products Inc., Designs for Health Inc., Master Supplements Inc., and Proteozymes.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/