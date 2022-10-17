Submit Release
The Next Vision Capital Announces an Investment from IDG Capital Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- HANOI, VIETNAM, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Next Vision Capital, a digital financial platform offering packages to SMEs, is proud to announce an Investment from IDG Capital Blockchain (IDGCB). IDG Capital Blockchain currently manages 40 million dollars and has been investing in over 30 companies under various sectors. Having found the potential of Next Vision Capital (NVC) in the blooming age of Blockchain related technology, IDGCB has made the decision to invest in NVC.


Applying blockchain and AI technology to build a financial platform, NVC built a vision to drive the global fund flows to the developing economies, where businesses are thirsty. NVC offers flexible packages to help businesses overcome financial struggles and develop sustainably. Moreover, the team is researching and developing the NFT platform, which applies blockchain technology for SEA SMEs to call for global investment.

NVC partners with local banks, using their process of lending out and debt return to check borrower credit before offering the loans. Furthermore, the company cooperates with local insurance firms to secure the bad debts. NVC is gaining trust on the stable business model and attracting investors from over the world.

On 6th October 2022, NVC held the Next Vision Capital Investment Show at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Center, to connect with investors in Singapore. More than 100 SEA investors are excited to join and follow up with NVC's vision. 

This event marked the first milestone of NVC in the global roadmap. The company has received a committed budget of 30 million USD from Investors to provide loan packages for regional SMEs through NVC lending platform in the next 18 months. NVC constantly endeavors to look for potential funds from global investors with the tempting interest rate.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086478185794

Media Contact

The Next Vision Capital

Media team

contact@thenvcgroup.com

http://thenvcgroup.com/

The Next Vision Capital


